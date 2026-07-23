The "Parking Frog" in the Courtyard: Is It Legal to Secure a Parking Space for Yourself

Is it legal to secure a parking space for yourself and in which cases can parking restrictors be dismantled.

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The desire to "secure" a parking spot near the house often prompts drivers to install special parking restrictors known as "parking frogs." However, such a device by itself does not make the spot private and does not grant any rights to exclusive use. If it concerns communal property, unauthorized installation of such devices is illegal, and the devices themselves can be dismantled.

The "parking frog" does not grant the right to a parking space

Experts emphasize that no person can independently "secure" a part of a public area simply by installing a mechanical restrictor. Communal lands are intended for shared use, so reserving spots for private vehicles without proper approval is not allowed.

An unauthorized "parking frog" does not create any property or other rights to the parking space.

In which cases installation of a restrictor is possible

At the same time, installation of such devices is possible only with an official permit and following the established procedure.

For this, it is necessary to:

submit an appropriate application to the authorized body;

obtain approval only for a specific location that meets safety requirements and does not obstruct pedestrians or traffic;

carry out installation only after receiving official permission.

Illegal structures can be dismantled

Unauthorized parking restrictors can be dismantled. Moreover, such structures often worsen the area’s appearance and create additional risks for pedestrians and drivers.

Authorized services respond to cases of illegal installation of such elements and take measures for their removal.

What drivers should remember

Installing a "parking frog" does not turn a parking spot into a private one. If the territory belongs to the community, it must be used according to established rules. Any attempts to independently restrict access to a parking space without legally required permits may be deemed illegal.

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