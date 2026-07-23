  1. In Ukraine

The "Parking Frog" in the Courtyard: Is It Legal to Secure a Parking Space for Yourself

18:14, 23 July 2026 159
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Is it legal to secure a parking space for yourself and in which cases can parking restrictors be dismantled.
The "Parking Frog" in the Courtyard: Is It Legal to Secure a Parking Space for Yourself
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The desire to "secure" a parking spot near the house often prompts drivers to install special parking restrictors known as "parking frogs." However, such a device by itself does not make the spot private and does not grant any rights to exclusive use. If it concerns communal property, unauthorized installation of such devices is illegal, and the devices themselves can be dismantled.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The "parking frog" does not grant the right to a parking space

Experts emphasize that no person can independently "secure" a part of a public area simply by installing a mechanical restrictor. Communal lands are intended for shared use, so reserving spots for private vehicles without proper approval is not allowed.

An unauthorized "parking frog" does not create any property or other rights to the parking space.

In which cases installation of a restrictor is possible

At the same time, installation of such devices is possible only with an official permit and following the established procedure.

For this, it is necessary to:

  • submit an appropriate application to the authorized body;
  • obtain approval only for a specific location that meets safety requirements and does not obstruct pedestrians or traffic;
  • carry out installation only after receiving official permission.

Illegal structures can be dismantled

Unauthorized parking restrictors can be dismantled. Moreover, such structures often worsen the area’s appearance and create additional risks for pedestrians and drivers.

Authorized services respond to cases of illegal installation of such elements and take measures for their removal.

What drivers should remember

Installing a "parking frog" does not turn a parking spot into a private one. If the territory belongs to the community, it must be used according to established rules. Any attempts to independently restrict access to a parking space without legally required permits may be deemed illegal.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

15:00, 22 July 2026 8k
120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

18:00, 22 July 2026 7k
Judge from Dnipropetrovsk region ignored questions about the release of convicts for months after changes in the law – HRC established 20 violations

Judge from Dnipropetrovsk region ignored questions about the release of convicts for months after changes in the law – HRC established 20 violations

07:00, 23 July 2026 4k
The court explained whether the absence of a contract and non-residence exempt from payment for utilities

The court explained whether the absence of a contract and non-residence exempt from payment for utilities

17:38, 22 July 2026 5k
What Awaits a Soldier in the Military Unit When Meeting a Notification Group of the Territorial Recruitment Center

What Awaits a Soldier in the Military Unit When Meeting a Notification Group of the Territorial Recruitment Center

12:12, 22 July 2026 6k
Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

11:00, 23 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Vitaliy Bezgyn, Minister for Community Development, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons: Career Path to the Government

Vitaliy Bezgyn: the path from the advertising industry to leading one of the key ministries.

Media Received New Rules for Operating During the War: Who Will Be Affected by the National Council's Changes

New rules for TV channels and radio stations: the National Council changed the licensing procedure during the war.

The High Council of Justice took a pause in the decision on the disability of prosecutor Kryvoruchko, who was sanctioned by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors in the 'MSEC case'

The High Council of Justice announced a recess in the consideration of prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko's complaint against the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors.

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 remains invalid: The Supreme Court opened cassation to form a legal position for the first time regarding the Government's authority to postpone pension payments based on court decisions.

The High Council of Justice dismissed a judge from Odesa region who systematically closed drunk driving cases citing "insignificance"

Judge Oleg Ivinsky of the Podilskyi City District Court of Odesa region has been dismissed from his position.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]