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Vitaliy Bezgyn, Minister for Community Development, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons: Career Path to the Government

18:00, 23 July 2026 119
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Vitaliy Bezgyn: the path from the advertising industry to leading one of the key ministries.
Vitaliy Bezgyn, Minister for Community Development, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons: Career Path to the Government
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Vitaliy Bezgyn is a Ukrainian statesman who has progressed from working in advertising, design, and communications to participating in decentralization reform and leading the newly established Ministry for Community Development, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine.

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Education and the Beginning of Professional Activity

Vitaliy Yuriyovych Bezgyn was born on April 18, 1990, in Yevpatoria.

He obtained higher education at the Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University, where he graduated with honors from the Faculty of International Economics and Management.

After completing his studies, Bezgyn began his professional career in advertising, design, and communications. This experience became the first stage of his career before transitioning into expert and government work.

From 2012 to 2015, Vitaliy Bezgyn worked as the creative director of the advertising agency "Scu Kyiv."

In this position, he worked in advertising and communications, which involved developing creative solutions and working on communication projects.

Since 2016, Bezgyn has worked as an expert at the Office of Effective Regulation (BRDO).

His professional activity at BRDO became the next stage of his career and connected him with expert work in public administration. Subsequently, his main focus became issues of local self-government, community development, and the administrative-territorial structure of Ukraine.

Work on the Decentralization Reform

In 2019, he was elected as a People’s Deputy of the IX convocation from the "Servant of the People" party, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning. He headed the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee on the Administrative-Territorial Structure of Ukraine and Local Self-Government.

One of the key stages of Vitaliy Bezgyn’s professional activity was working on the completion of the decentralization reform.

In 2019–2020, as the head of the relevant subcommittee, he worked on the final stage of decentralization — the new districting of Ukraine.

This stage involved reforming the administrative-territorial structure of the state and defining a new system of districting. Work in this area became an important part of Bezgyn’s activity in the field of local self-government and community development.

Activity as Minister

In July 2026, Vitaliy Bezgyn was appointed Minister for Community Development, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine as part of the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

After his appointment, Vitaliy Bezgyn announced the start of work of the newly created ministry and outlined the main directions of its activity.

According to the minister, one of the main tasks during the transitional period is to maintain the pace of work. "The main task is not to lose the momentum despite the transitional period," emphasized Vitaliy Bezgyn.

Among the key priorities of the Ministry, he named the cohesive development of territories with a gradual transition to the European Union’s cohesion policy. The Ministry will also be responsible for community and territorial development, support for displaced persons, infrastructure restoration, interaction with international partners, and implementation of policies regarding Ukrainians abroad.

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