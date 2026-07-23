  1. In Ukraine

New deferment instead of the old one: is it necessary to appear at the TCC and undergo the VLK

17:56, 23 July 2026 226
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The only category of conscripts who can be sent to the Military Medical Commission (VLK) even despite having a deferment are those who were previously recognized as limitedly fit.
New deferment instead of the old one: is it necessary to appear at the TCC and undergo the VLK
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Ukrainian conscripts can change the basis for granting a deferment from mobilization without the risk of temporarily losing its effect. At the same time, current legislation defines in which cases a person can be sent to the Military Medical Commission (VLK), and whether it is necessary to appear at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC and SS) after receiving a summons.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the Ministry of Defense, if a conscript has a valid deferment but has obtained the right to it on another basis, the previous deferment remains in effect until a decision is made on the new application. In case of a positive decision, the new basis automatically replaces the previous one. If the new deferment is denied, the current deferment remains valid until its expiration.

An application for a new deferment can be submitted through the Administrative Services Center (CNAP). It is reviewed within seven working days, or up to 15 working days if additional checks are required.

Separately, the legislation defines the procedure for undergoing the Military Medical Commission. According to paragraph 63 of the Procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution No. 560 dated May 16, 2024, persons who have a valid deferment or have submitted documents for its issuance are not sent to the VLK.

At the same time, a conscript may voluntarily obtain a referral for undergoing the VLK through the "Reserve+" application.

An exception applies to citizens who were previously recognized as limitedly fit for military service. This category of conscripts is subject to repeated VLK examination even if they have a deferment. Lawyers emphasize that the status "limitedly fit" should not be confused with fitness for service in support units — these are different legal categories.

Also, having a deferment does not exempt a conscript from the obligation to appear at the TCC and SS upon receiving a summons. Even if the document states that the person is called to undergo the VLK, lawyers recommend arriving at the territorial center and referring to the requirements of paragraph 63 of Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 560, which prohibits sending persons with a valid deferment or those who have applied for one to the Military Medical Commission.

The legal grounds are regulated by the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization," as well as the Procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period, approved by Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution No. 560 dated May 16, 2024.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", reorganization of a college, technical school, or university does not automatically mean loss of the right to deferment from mobilization. However, during the change of the institution’s status and the registration of student transfers, technical nuances may arise, due to which the deferment may temporarily not be reflected. The decisive factor in such a situation is how the documents are processed and what study status is entered into the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (USEDE).

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

15:00, 22 July 2026 8k
120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

18:00, 22 July 2026 7k
Judge from Dnipropetrovsk region ignored questions about the release of convicts for months after changes in the law – HRC established 20 violations

Judge from Dnipropetrovsk region ignored questions about the release of convicts for months after changes in the law – HRC established 20 violations

07:00, 23 July 2026 4k
The court explained whether the absence of a contract and non-residence exempt from payment for utilities

The court explained whether the absence of a contract and non-residence exempt from payment for utilities

17:38, 22 July 2026 5k
What Awaits a Soldier in the Military Unit When Meeting a Notification Group of the Territorial Recruitment Center

What Awaits a Soldier in the Military Unit When Meeting a Notification Group of the Territorial Recruitment Center

12:12, 22 July 2026 6k
Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

11:00, 23 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Vitaliy Bezgyn, Minister for Community Development, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons: Career Path to the Government

Vitaliy Bezgyn: the path from the advertising industry to leading one of the key ministries.

Media Received New Rules for Operating During the War: Who Will Be Affected by the National Council's Changes

New rules for TV channels and radio stations: the National Council changed the licensing procedure during the war.

The High Council of Justice took a pause in the decision on the disability of prosecutor Kryvoruchko, who was sanctioned by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors in the 'MSEC case'

The High Council of Justice announced a recess in the consideration of prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko's complaint against the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors.

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 remains invalid: The Supreme Court opened cassation to form a legal position for the first time regarding the Government's authority to postpone pension payments based on court decisions.

The High Council of Justice dismissed a judge from Odesa region who systematically closed drunk driving cases citing "insignificance"

Judge Oleg Ivinsky of the Podilskyi City District Court of Odesa region has been dismissed from his position.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]