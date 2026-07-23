You Can Now Mobilise Without the TCC: Ukraine Changed the Rules for Volunteer Conscription

Volunteers can directly contact the chosen military unit, bypassing the procedure of registration through the TCC.

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From now on, Ukrainians who voluntarily decide to join the military through mobilisation can complete their conscription without contacting a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre. Instead, candidates will interact directly with their chosen military unit, according to the Kyiv City TCC and SS.

Under the new procedure, military unit commanders are authorised to independently issue referrals for military-medical commissions (MMCs). From the moment such a referral is issued, the volunteer cannot be forcibly mobilised for at least five days.

The voluntary conscription procedure includes the following steps:

Choose a vacancy and pass an interview.

Receive a positive decision from the military unit.

Submit an application to the commander expressing a desire to serve in the military.

Receive a referral to undergo the MMC.

Undergo the military-medical commission.

Arrive at the military unit for enlistment.

If necessary, undergo basic general military training.

This new mechanism currently applies only to volunteers who are conscripted for military service through mobilisation. For citizens entering military service under contract, the current registration procedure remains in effect.

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