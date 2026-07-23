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Changed to a new job where deferral also applies: is it necessary to personally notify the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center

19:50, 23 July 2026 110
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If the new workplace also grants the right to deferral, it is not necessary to personally contact the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center.
Changed to a new job where deferral also applies: is it necessary to personally notify the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center
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Employees who use the right to deferment from mobilization often change jobs and worry whether they need to personally notify the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center after being employed at another institution. If the new position also grants the right to deferment, the law does not impose such an obligation on the conscripted person, and the necessary information should be provided by the employers.

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Who has the right to deferment from mobilization

Legislation provides a number of grounds on which conscripted persons can obtain deferment from conscription during mobilization. At the same time, this right is not granted automatically — the person must confirm the presence of the relevant grounds in the prescribed manner.

In particular, employees of educational institutions have the right to deferment if they meet the legal requirements.

What happens if you change jobs

If an employee resigns from one educational institution and moves to work at another where they also have the right to deferment, the mere fact of changing jobs does not deprive them of this right.

As lawyers explain, in such a situation the conscripted person is not obliged to personally notify the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center about the change of workplace.

Who transmits information to the Territorial Recruitment Center

Information about the employee’s dismissal from one institution and employment at another is transmitted by the employers. Therefore, it is not necessary to separately inform the Territorial Recruitment Center about the change of workplace.

No fine is provided for failure to notify the Territorial Recruitment Center about such a change when the relevant information is submitted by the employers.

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