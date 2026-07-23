Umbrellas and "reserving" a spot will cost thousands of euros: why tourists are fined on European beaches

Wearing a swimsuit in the city, a beach umbrella, or a speaker can lead to a hefty fine at popular European resorts.

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In many popular European resort countries, beach behavior rules are becoming increasingly strict. Tourists can be fined not only for smoking or loud music but also for trying to reserve a spot on the beach in advance, walking around the city in a swimsuit, or even for violating environmental regulations regarding the use of beach equipment. To avoid troubles during your vacation, it is worth familiarizing yourself with local restrictions in advance.

The "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" has gathered the most important rules that apply this summer at popular European resorts.

European resorts are tightening control over compliance with beach rules this summer. The reasons include the increase in tourist flow, combating the consequences of overtourism, and the desire to protect coastal natural areas. Different countries have their own requirements, and violations can lead to fines that in some cases reach tens of thousands of euros.

Some beaches restrict the use of umbrellas and sunbeds

Some restrictions are related to environmental protection.

For example, at Punta Molentis beach in the municipality of Villasimius on the Italian island of Sardinia, rules have been introduced regarding the use of beach umbrellas, tents, and canopies. Initially, local authorities allowed umbrellas only for people aged 65 and over and families with children under 10. After criticism, this decision was revised.

Now, one umbrella is allowed per family or group of vacationers, but it must be set up only in a place designated by beach staff.

At another popular Sardinian beach — La Pelosa — towels are allowed to be spread only on special mats. This rule helps reduce the removal of sand from the beach. Violations can result in a fine of up to 100 euros.

In Greece, environmental protection measures are also being strengthened. Currently, 251 beaches have the status of areas where any construction or installation of structures, including rental sunbeds, umbrellas, and temporary wooden buildings, is prohibited.

Fines can be imposed for "reserving" a spot on the beach

The popular habit of leaving an umbrella or sunbed on the beach before arrival can be costly.

In the resort town of Calpe on the Costa Blanca coast in Spain, it is forbidden to leave beach equipment on the sand before 9:30 AM to reserve a spot.

The fine for such a violation is 250 euros. In addition, the police confiscate the left items and transfer them to the municipal warehouse.

If beach equipment is left unattended for more than three hours, it may also be removed.

Smoking on beaches is increasingly prohibited

The fight against cigarette butts and coastal pollution has led to widespread bans.

In Spain, more than 600 beaches have completely banned smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes. Such restrictions apply, among others, in Barcelona, San Sebastián, and many beaches of the Canary and Balearic Islands.

In France, a nationwide ban on smoking on beaches near swimming areas came into force last year. Violations are punishable by a fine of 135 euros.

Similar restrictions exist in many coastal regions of Italy, including Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Sardinia, and Apulia.

Fines can also be imposed for wearing a swimsuit in the city

Many popular tourist cities have rules prohibiting being in public places wearing only a swimsuit or swim trunks.

In Sorrento in southern Italy, walking around the city in beachwear can cost up to 500 euros.

In the Portuguese town of Albufeira, being outside the beach, pool, or hotel area wearing only a swimsuit or swim trunks can result in a fine ranging from 300 to 1,500 euros.

In Barcelona, Mallorca, and other Spanish cities, it is forbidden to enter shops and restaurants in a swimsuit or with a bare torso. Violations can be fined up to 300 euros.

In Malaga, city authorities have even installed English-language information signs reminding tourists to comply with local behavior rules.

Similar restrictions apply in Croatian cities Split, Dubrovnik, and Hvar. Violations of public order rules for walking with a bare torso or in a swimsuit can result in fines up to 150 euros.

In Nice, France, being in the city without upper clothing can result in an immediate fine of 35 euros, and sunbathing topless in prohibited areas — a fine of 38 euros.

Even the town of Varenna on Lake Como in Italy has introduced similar rules. Tourists in swimsuits or with a bare torso can be fined up to 200 euros.

Fines are imposed for relieving oneself in the sea

Some Spanish municipalities even punish such violations.

In the city of Vigo in the Galicia region, since 2022, there has been a fine of 750 euros for so-called "physiological discharge" on the beach or in the sea.

In 2024, Marbella introduced a similar ban, extending it to 25 beaches in the municipality.

Loud music can lead to losing your speaker and paying thousands of euros

Since 2023, Portugal’s National Maritime Authority has banned the use of portable speakers if the music disturbs other vacationers.

For individuals, fines range from 200 to 4,000 euros.

If a group commits the violation, the amount can rise to 36,000 euros.

In addition to fines, law enforcement may confiscate the speaker or other device.

Not all animals are allowed to relax on the beach

During the summer season, many beaches in Italy, Spain, France, and Croatia prohibit dogs, especially on beaches with the international "Blue Flag" award. At some resorts, pets are allowed only early in the morning or in the evening.

Many European countries also have seasonal bans on horses on beaches.

Meanwhile, in the French resort town of Granville in Normandy, a rather unusual ban has been in place for many years — elephants are not allowed on the beach. It was introduced in 2009 after circus elephants bathed in the sea and polluted the water.

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