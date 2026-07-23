Register of Certified Forensic Experts: How to Verify a Specialist and Find the Right Expert

You can choose a specialist by full name, region, government agency, type of specialist, or by directions, types, and indexes of expert specialties.

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The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine maintains an open electronic Register of Certified Forensic Experts, which contains information about specialists authorized to conduct forensic examinations.

Data is included both about experts from state specialized institutions and private specialists. The Register allows you to verify the expert’s credentials and find a specialist in the required field.

You can obtain information in the Register about:

the full name of the forensic expert;

place of work and contact details;

decisions of the certification commission;

certificate number and validity period;

types of examinations and the list of specialties the expert is authorized to work in.

Search in the database can be performed by expert’s last name, region, government agency, type of specialist, as well as by directions and indexes of expert specialties.

The Register is used by courts, law enforcement agencies, lawyers, legal professionals, government institutions, and citizens. It enables verification of whether a particular specialist has valid authority to conduct forensic examinations or to select an expert with the appropriate profile.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the list of disciplinary offenses for forensic experts is proposed to be supplemented with a clause on responsibility for violating the established procedure for conducting an examination that led to errors in the forensic expert’s conclusion.

For this purpose, draft law 15271 was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It concerns proposed amendments to Article 14 of the Law of Ukraine "On Forensic Examination."

Currently, Article 14 of the Law of Ukraine "On Forensic Examination" defines the principles of responsibility for forensic experts, including that a forensic expert may be held liable under disciplinary, administrative, civil, and criminal law on the grounds and in the manner prescribed by law.

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