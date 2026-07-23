Kindergartens in Ukraine Will Be Designed According to European Standards: When the New Norms Will Take Effect

The new norms provide for a transition from strict requirements to more flexible approaches.

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In Ukraine, the state building codes (DBN) for preschool education institutions have been updated. The changes were initiated by the Ministry of Education and Science together with the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development. The new rules will come into force on October 1, 2026.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, the updated DBN are intended to make the construction of kindergartens safer, more accessible, and more modern, as well as to simplify their design and bring the requirements in line with new legislation and European standards.

Among the key changes is the transition from strict requirements to more flexible approaches in design. The document allows for wider use of multifunctional spaces, which should simplify new construction, reconstruction, major repairs, and re-equipment of existing buildings into kindergartens.

The new norms also allow designing preschool institutions with smaller capacity. This will enable more effective development of the kindergarten network in small communities and densely built-up areas.

The updated document has been harmonized with European approaches. In particular, it contains requirements regarding air quality, ventilation, thermal and acoustic comfort, safe use of glass, and the arrangement of playgrounds. The Ministry of Education and Science notes that this will promote the implementation of modern architectural solutions and may facilitate attracting foreign investments for the construction and reconstruction of preschool institutions.

Special attention has been paid to barrier-free access. Universal design requirements are integrated into all key provisions of the DBN to ensure the accessibility of the educational environment for children with different needs.

Additionally, the document regulates the application of modern architectural solutions that previously lacked clear regulatory frameworks. In particular, it defines approaches to space organization, natural lighting, and the arrangement of various types of playgrounds in compliance with safety requirements.

The new DBN will be applied during new construction, reconstruction, and major repairs of preschool education institutions of all ownership forms.

The Ministry of Education and Science also drew the attention of construction clients to the fact that projects for which design and estimate documentation has already been developed can be implemented under the current norms only if the examination is passed and a permit for construction work is obtained before October 1, 2026. If the permit is issued after this date, the documentation will have to be brought into compliance with the updated building codes.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", simultaneous closure of all kindergartens in a community during the summer period due to repairs or lack of funds can create serious problems for families with children and violate the legally guaranteed right to preschool education. This issue is especially acute in rural areas where alternative institutions often do not exist, and parents have to work and cannot stay home with the child.

Educational Ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk emphasized that local authorities must seek solutions that allow necessary repairs to be carried out while ensuring children’s access to preschool education.

According to her, it is common to receive appeals from parents living in rural areas where all preschool institutions stop working during the summer. In such situations, families are effectively left without the possibility to provide childcare during working hours.

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