US Court Rules That Meta May Have Concealed Messenger Encryption Risks for Children

The company faces restrictions for misleading users about the security of end-to-end encryption in the messenger.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Eighth Circuit Court of the United States ruled that Meta likely violated Nevada’s Unfair Trade Practices Act due to allegedly false statements and concealment of important information regarding the security of end-to-end encryption in Messenger, writes Kolotv.

The court found that Meta did not disclose that the company was aware of serious child safety issues related to this technology, nor did it inform about possible risks and harm it could cause to minors.

“Meta has known for years that the end-to-end encryption technologies it used in its Messenger app created serious child safety problems in our state. Meta deliberately concealed information that would have allowed parents to make informed decisions about their children’s online safety and endangered the safety of Nevada’s youth. I will not stop until they are held accountable,” said Nevada Attorney General Ford, who announced the court’s decision.

The court prohibited Meta from making false statements or concealing information regarding Messenger’s safety for users under 18 years old in the state of Nevada.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.