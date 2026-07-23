"Employment" for a deferral for 25 thousand dollars: a scheme involving a lawyer and a college director was exposed in Zakarpattia

In fact, no work was required — it was enough to appear at the educational institution from time to time to avoid suspicion.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Prosecutor’s Office of Zakarpattia region has sent an indictment to court against a lawyer and the director of a regional branch of a private college. They are suspected of organizing a scheme of fictitious employment of a conscripted person to obtain a deferral from mobilization.

According to the investigation, for 25 thousand US dollars, the man was officially registered in a managerial position at the educational institution. However, he was not actually required to perform any duties. He only needed to periodically appear at the college to create the appearance of work.

Also, as law enforcement officers established, the "employee" had to open a bank card to receive salary payments and hand it over to the scheme organizers. At the same time, he would independently pay taxes and a single social contribution monthly from the fictitious salary accrued.

Thus, after paying 25 thousand dollars, the man also had to cover the costs of maintaining the formal employment.

The lawyer and the college branch director are charged with receiving unlawful benefits by an official of a private legal entity by prior conspiracy of a group of persons — under Part 4 of Article 368-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court has imposed preventive measures on both defendants in the form of detention with the possibility of bail of approximately 1.1 million UAH each.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Poltava city found a man guilty who forged documents about family composition and a child’s birth certificate to obtain a deferral from mobilization. He was fined for this.

According to case materials No. 554/9923/26, the man independently entered false information into the family composition certificate and a copy of the child’s birth certificate. In particular, he changed the birth year of one of the children to confirm the presence of three minor children and obtain the right to a deferral from mobilization.