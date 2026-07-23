Is it mandatory to change the foreign passport after changing the surname

After receiving a new internal passport, the old foreign passport becomes invalid for crossing the border.

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After changing the surname (for example, due to marriage), a person is required to apply for the exchange of the citizen of Ukraine’s passport. This was reminded by the Migration Service.

According to the requirements of current legislation, the exchange of the internal and foreign passport must be carried out within one month from the moment of changing the surname.

After receiving the new internal passport, the old foreign passport becomes invalid for crossing the border. Therefore, the next step is to issue a new foreign passport. To do this, you need to contact the DMS unit (or through CNAP/"Passport Service") with the following set of documents:

— new citizen of Ukraine’s passport (ID card),

— old foreign passport,

— documents confirming the change of information,

- document confirming the payment of the administrative fee.

"We recommend not to delay the replacement of documents to avoid difficulties during travel, obtaining banking or notarial services, concluding contracts, etc.," added the migration service.

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