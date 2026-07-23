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Extract from the register for “eRecovery”: how to enter information to receive compensation

19:33, 23 July 2026 150
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To allow a specialist to enter information into the register, it is necessary to provide a set of documents.
Extract from the register for “eRecovery”: how to enter information to receive compensation
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The presence of information about real estate in the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate allows owners to protect their rights and gain the opportunity to participate in the “eRecovery” program. Information from the register is necessary when submitting an application for compensation for damaged or destroyed property. This was reported by the Sumy Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

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The applicant can independently determine which authorized entity to contact for the state registration of property rights to real estate, as the legislation provides several possible options:

State registrar – an official of the local self-government body / Administrative Services Center.

State notary office or private notary.

One should contact the registration entity at the location of the respective property. However, if the property is located in regions specified by the Ministry of Justice order (Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson regions, city of Sevastopol), owners can register it while being anywhere in Ukraine.

At the same time, the application can be submitted electronically through the Diia portal provided that the ownership right arose before January 1, 2013.

To allow a specialist to enter information into the register, it is necessary to provide a complete set of documents, namely:

  • a document confirming ownership – this can be a certificate of ownership, purchase-sale agreement, donation agreement, inheritance certificate, or another document confirming your right to the real estate;
  • passport and taxpayer identification number;
  • documents confirming payment of the administrative fee (receipt), except in cases where ownership arose before January 1, 2013, and was registered in accordance with the established legal procedure;
  • other documents in cases defined by law.

It is important to remember that refusal to carry out registration actions is not an exception. The reasons may include:

  • lack of necessary documents;
  • errors in the documents;
  • property already registered to another person;
  • property under prohibition of alienation;
  • submission of documents by an unauthorized person, etc.

Thus, entering information about real estate into the State Register of Property Rights is not only a formal procedure but also a reliable mechanism for protecting ownership rights. Careful attention to document preparation and compliance with legislative requirements will facilitate the prompt conduct of state registration and protect against possible legal complications in the future.

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