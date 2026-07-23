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Will Independence Day be a day off in 2026: how we will work on August 24

19:44, 23 July 2026 116
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At the state level, official holidays and non-working days are not established.
Will Independence Day be a day off in 2026: how we will work on August 24
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Independence Day of Ukraine is traditionally celebrated on August 24. In peacetime, this date is a state holiday and according to the legislation is a non-working day for employees.

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However, due to the martial law in effect, holidays have a special order of application.

Will there be an additional day off on August 24

During the period of martial law in Ukraine, the provisions of Articles 71–73 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, which regulate holidays and non-working days, do not apply.

This means that official holidays and non-working days provided by labor legislation in peacetime do not automatically create additional days off.

In fact, this means that at the state level official holidays and non-working days are not established.

Who decides whether employees will work

The work schedule on holidays is determined by the employer. The head of the enterprise or the individual employer may:

  • leave August 24 as a day off;
  • involve employees in work if the production process requires it.

Such a decision depends directly on the employer.

How work on this day will be paid

Cancelled holidays may be included in the working time norm and paid at the regular rate if the employer does not decide to make such a day off (without pay).

Thus, during martial law, Ukraine’s Independence Day does not automatically create an additional day off. At the same time, employers can independently determine the enterprise’s work regime and leave this day non-working.

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