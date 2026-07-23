In Lviv region, a man was diagnosed with hantavirus after traveling abroad

The illness began with a body temperature rise to 38.6 °C, chills, headache, nausea, loss of appetite, and calf muscle pain.

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In the Lviv region, a case of hantavirus infection was laboratory confirmed. A 53-year-old resident of the city of Stryi was diagnosed with hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome caused by hantavirus.

According to the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the first symptoms appeared on July 12. The man’s temperature rose to 38.6 °C, accompanied by chills, headache, nausea, loss of appetite, and calf muscle pain.

On July 15, the patient sought medical help at the Lviv Regional Infectious Clinical Hospital, where he was hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of "unspecified bacterial infection."

During laboratory examination, no signs of leptospirosis were found in his blood and urine. At the same time, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing of his blood serum confirmed the presence of hantavirus RNA.

During the epidemiological investigation, it was established that from July 1 to 7, the man vacationed in Croatia on the Makarska Riviera, and on July 11, he traveled through the mountainous areas of the Ivano-Frankivsk region. On his way home, he stopped in the village of Kamianka in the Stryi district, where he washed his hands in a river.

At the same time, the patient denies contact with rodent-like mice, their nests or secretions, as well as being in basements or consuming potentially contaminated food or water.

Experts emphasize that the exact place and circumstances of infection have not yet been established. Staying in Croatia and washing hands in the river are only part of the epidemiological history and do not confirm the route of infection.

Anti-epidemic and preventive measures are being carried out at the patient’s place of residence. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

According to medical professionals, hantaviruses are mainly carried by rodent-like mice. Humans most often become infected by inhaling dust contaminated with their secretions or through contact with contaminated food, water, or surfaces.

Initial symptoms of the infection may resemble leptospirosis or other acute infectious diseases. The main manifestations include high fever, severe weakness, headache, muscle pain, nausea, and loss of appetite. In severe cases, kidney dysfunction, reduced urine output, swelling, and a sharp drop in blood pressure may occur.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", cases of hantavirus infection, transmitted by rodents, have already been recorded in Ukraine. Medical professionals stress that after contact with mice, their secretions, or being in premises with signs of rodents, it is necessary to immediately consult a doctor, as the disease can rapidly progress and cause severe lung damage.

Doctors advise to always inform medical personnel about possible contact with rodents or being in places where signs of mice were noticed. Such information will help to suspect hantavirus infection more quickly and prescribe the necessary examinations.

Experts warn against self-medication or waiting for symptoms to pass on their own. Before seeing a doctor, it is recommended to limit physical activity, as lung involvement may worsen the condition. Also, it is advised not to return to dusty premises where rodents may have been to avoid repeated contact with potentially contaminated dust.