Interceptors for Patriot will be produced in Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky revealed details of the agreements

Joint production of interceptors for Patriot will become a new stage of Ukraine's partnership with the USA.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the team from the American defence company Raytheon, led by Vice President JosephDeAntoni.

According to the Head of State, discussions focused on expanding cooperation in air defence and weapons production.

Mr Zelenskyy noted that Raytheon is one of Ukraine’s key defence partners, and its equipment has long been utilised to protect Ukrainians from Russian air attacks.

The President announced that the company is prepared to elevate its partnership with Ukraine, specifically concerning the joint production in Ukraine of interceptors for the Patriot surface-to-air missile systems.

"I am grateful for the company’s readiness to elevate our partnership to an even higher level, where Ukraine will jointly produce with Raytheon some of the most important air defence means – interceptors for the Patriots," Mr Zelenskyy stated.

He added that he had discussed this cooperation with U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in Ankara, and it was now time to implement these agreements.

Additionally, during the negotiations, the parties explored other areas of cooperation related to non-offensive military equipment. Mr Zelenskyy confirmed that government teams and private sector representatives would continue to coordinate the details of the future partnership.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine could become the third country to produce missiles for the Patriot system.

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