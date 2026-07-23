Why Employers in Ukraine Hide Salaries in Job Listings: 7 Main Reasons

In Ukraine, there is no legal obligation to indicate the salary amount in job listings.

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The absence of salary information in a job listing does not always indicate an employer is trying to conceal unfavourable conditions. According to analysts, companies sometimes omit salary details to maintain confidentiality, assess a candidate’s level, or allow room for negotiation. In Ukraine, there is no legislative obligation to disclose salary amounts in job advertisements.

However, for applicants, such job postings can lead to wasted time if the offered amount post-interview does not meet their expectations.

Why Companies Do Not Specify Salaries in Job Listings

Experts identify seven primary reasons:

No Final Budget Determined for the Position



If a company is establishing a new department or undergoing reorganisation, job responsibilities and the corresponding budget may not yet be clearly defined.

To Avoid Creating Tension Among Current Employees



During periods of inflation or staff shortages, new employees are often offered higher remuneration than existing staff.

Salary Depends on the Candidate’s Experience



Some companies consider candidates with varying qualification levels. An inexperienced candidate might be offered lower pay and training, whereas a specialist with extensive experience could be eligible for a significantly higher salary.

Desire to Maintain Confidentiality



Employers occasionally withhold salary ranges to prevent competitors from using this information to poach their employees.

Salary is Below Market Level



In some instances, a company may recognise that the offered salary is below the market average. Consequently, the employer attempts to attract candidates with other benefits, such as a flexible schedule, additional bonuses, insurance, or other perks.

Seeking Candidates Interested in More Than Just Money



Some employers believe that withholding salary information helps filter out candidates whose primary criterion is solely the remuneration amount.

Unstable Financial Condition of the Company

Why Job Postings Without Salary Information Can Be Problematic

The lack of salary information creates inconvenience not only for candidates but also for the companies themselves. Such vacancies typically receive fewer applications because applicants are reluctant to invest time in interviews without understanding the potential income.

For example, a trend towards introducing salary transparency is emerging in the European Union. According to European guidelines, candidates should receive information about the starting salary or its range either before the interview or directly within the job description.

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