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You can no longer pay with these hryvnias: which banknotes will not be accepted in stores

22:00, 23 July 2026 56
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Some hryvnia banknotes have become invalid for payments.
You can no longer pay with these hryvnias: which banknotes will not be accepted in stores
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The National Bank of Ukraine continues to withdraw old sample banknotes from cash circulation. Ukrainians need to check their savings and exchange banknotes that have lost their status as a means of payment for new banknotes or coins.

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As of July 2026, some hryvnia banknotes are no longer used for payments, but they can be exchanged according to the established procedure.

Which hryvnias have ceased to be a means of payment

Since October 1, 2020, banknotes with the denominations of:

  • 1 hryvnia;
  • 2 hryvnias;
  • 5 hryvnias;
  • 10 hryvnias;
  • 20 hryvnias;
  • 50 hryvnias;
  • 100 hryvnias;
  • 200 hryvnias,

of all years of issue before 2003 have ceased to be a means of payment.

Such banknotes can be exchanged for payment banknotes and coins suitable for circulation at the National Bank and authorized banks until the end of martial law and within 90 days after its termination or cancellation.

Which banknotes were withdrawn in 2026

From March 2, 2026, banknotes with denominations of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias of the 2003–2007 samples of all years of issue lost their status as a means of payment.

The exchange of such banknotes is carried out without restrictions and without charging a fee.

You can exchange them:

  • at all bank branches in Ukraine — within one year from the moment of withdrawal from circulation, that is, until February 26, 2027, inclusive;
  • at authorized banks — JSC "Oschadbank", JSC CB "PrivatBank", JSC "Raiffeisen Bank", JSC "PUMB" — within three years, until February 28, 2029, inclusive;
  • at the National Bank of Ukraine — currently indefinitely.

Earlier, we reported that the National Bank of Ukraine announced the expansion of the hryvnia denomination range — a new banknote with a denomination of 2000 hryvnias is being introduced into cash circulation.

The new banknote will enter circulation on September 4, 2026.

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