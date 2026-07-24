Volodymyr Zelensky to meet with Donald Trump on July 28 in the USA — Media

Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the USA, where he will participate in the farewell ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a meeting with the President of the USA Donald Trump during a working visit to the United States, which will take place next week. This was reported by "Suspilne".

It is noted that Zelensky’s visit to the USA is scheduled for July 28. During his stay in the USA, Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the farewell ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham, and will also hold separate negotiations with Donald Trump.

Recall that on July 12 it became known that at the age of 71, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away. On July 10, the senator met in Kyiv with Volodymyr Zelensky.

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