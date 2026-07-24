The Verkhovna Rada is preparing the legislative framework for the first elections after the war: what are the main challenges

The Parliament, together with experts and representatives of civil society, is already developing the future legislative basis for holding elections.

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The Verkhovna Rada, together with experts and civil society, is developing the future legislative framework for holding elections. At the same time, the very discussion about election preparation does not mean that they will take place tomorrow or the day after. While martial law is in effect, elections are impossible.

This was discussed during a thematic discussion organized by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, with the participation of ambassadors from OSCE participating states. The focus of the conversation was Ukraine’s preparation for the first elections after the cancellation of martial law and challenges that have no analogues in modern Europe.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional Development, and Urban Planning emphasized that election preparation does not mean haste — it means responsibility.

Ukraine must resolve a number of complex issues, including:

the participation of millions of citizens who are abroad;

ensuring the voting rights of internally displaced persons;

voting by military personnel;

restoration and protection of electoral infrastructure;

the relevance of the Voter Register;

security risks;

countering possible external interference.

"Each of these issues requires a separate solution, but together they must form a coherent and clear electoral system," the Committee noted.

That is why the Verkhovna Rada, together with experts and representatives of civil society, is already developing the future legislative basis for holding elections.

Ukraine is also conducting consultations with international partners, including the OSCE, regarding legal expertise, technical support, experience exchange, and future international observation of the electoral process.

The Committee noted that the first post-war elections should take place not just as soon as possible, but when the state can guarantee their security, transparency, and legitimacy.

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