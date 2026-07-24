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You can be fined for a beautiful photo: what is prohibited in Ukraine's nature reserves

10:56, 24 July 2026 156
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A photo session in a nature reserve is not prohibited by itself, but violating the established regime of the territory during shooting can be grounds for a fine.
You can be fined for a beautiful photo: what is prohibited in Ukraine's nature reserves
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The desire to take spectacular photos in the wild can lead not only to a spoiled vacation but also to administrative liability. The mere fact of photo or video shooting in a national natural park or another protected natural area is not a violation. However, tourists often break the established rules of the territory for the sake of a good shot, which can be grounds for imposing a fine.

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When a photo session can become a violation

In Ukraine, the protection regime of territories and objects of the natural reserve fund is defined by the Law "On the Natural Reserve Fund of Ukraine." Each reserve, national natural park, or other protected area has its own visitation rules depending on the functional zoning of the territory.

Therefore, during a photo session, tourists should pay attention not only to general behavior rules but also to information boards, warning signs, and the requirements of the administration of the specific protected area.

Most often, violations are related to visitors who:

  • leave the permitted tourist routes or ecological trails;
  • enter protected zones with restricted access;
  • trample vegetation for the sake of a photograph;
  • pick flowers, branches, or other natural objects as props;
  • use vehicles in places where it is prohibited;
  • use pyrotechnics, smoke bombs, or other props that may create a fire hazard or harm natural complexes.

What liability is provided

If a person violates the regime of a natural reserve territory during a photo session, they may be held administratively liable under Article 91 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Article 91 of the Code provides liability for prohibited activities or other violations of the regime within the territories and objects of the natural reserve fund. The sanction also allows for the confiscation of tools and means used to commit the offense and illegally obtained natural resources in cases provided by law.

How fines for violations of the natural reserve fund regime may change

It should be noted that in 2025, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in principle draft law No. 11309, developed by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, which provides for increased administrative liability for violations of the natural reserve fund legislation.

The document proposes a significant increase in fines. In particular, for citizens—from the current 9–24 to 500–1000 non-taxable minimum incomes, and for officials—from 15–30 to 1000–1500 non-taxable minimum incomes. In addition, the possibility of confiscation of tools and means of committing offenses, as well as illegally obtained natural resources, remains.

However, as of today, the draft law has not been adopted in the second reading, so the relevant changes have not yet come into force.

Is a permit required for professional shooting in reserves

In many national natural parks, commercial photo and video shooting is regulated by the internal rules of the administration. In such cases, prior approval or conclusion of an appropriate agreement may be required, especially if shooting is conducted using special equipment, a large number of personnel, or props. The visitation procedure and the list of paid recreational services are determined by the administration of the specific protected area institution.

How to avoid a fine

Before a photo session, it is worth:

  • moving only along permitted routes;
  • not entering protected zones with restricted access;
  • not damaging plants and natural objects;
  • not using props that may harm the environment;
  • familiarizing yourself with the visitation rules of the specific park or reserve;
  • if necessary, clarifying in advance whether a permit is required for professional or commercial photography.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukrainians can also be fined for a photo session in a poppy field. At the same time, photographing against the background of a poppy or rapeseed field is not prohibited if the shooting takes place from the road, roadside, or another place without entering the crops or damaging them. According to Article 104 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, unauthorized trampling or destruction of agricultural crops carries a fine of 17 to 85 hryvnias for citizens.

It was also reported that in Ukraine, a complete ban is proposed on the use of off-road vehicles, ATVs, buggies, enduro motorcycles, and other high-passability transport outside public roads within the natural reserve fund of the Carpathian region, with fines and confiscation for violations.

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