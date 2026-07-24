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In Ukraine, the list of positions for infantry-assault contracts has been expanded

12:30, 24 July 2026 226
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The scope of the experimental project now includes commanders of combat drone units and commanders of mortar units, who were previously not included in the list.
In Ukraine, the list of positions for infantry-assault contracts has been expanded
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The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has expanded the list of positions to which servicemen can be appointed under infantry-assault contracts. It now includes commanders of combat drone units and commanders of mortar units.

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The relevant changes were approved by the Ministry of Defense Order No. 254 dated July 22, 2026, which amended Order No. 222 dated June 18, 2026.

According to the document, the list of officer positions in combat military units participating in the experimental project has been supplemented with:

  • commander of a mortar (artillery) battery;
  • deputy commander of a mortar (artillery) battery for psychological support of personnel;
  • commander of a mortar (artillery) platoon;
  • commander of a mortar (artillery) platoon — senior officer of the battery;
  • company commander for military occupational specialties 393000 and 063401, related to the combat use of drone units;
  • deputy company commander for these MOS;
  • platoon commander for MOS 393000 and 063401.

Thus, the scope of the experimental project has been extended to commanders of combat drone units and commanders of mortar units who were previously not included in the approved list.

Additionally, the order clarifies the scope of application of the lists of positions. They apply only to battalions, companies, including mortar and artillery batteries, platoons, teams, and groups that are part of the main units of brigades, regiments, separate centers, and separate battalions, as well as reconnaissance battalions, companies, and platoons.

At the same time, the lists do not apply to artillery and self-propelled artillery battalions.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", new military service contracts are not available to all categories of servicemen. Since June 16, a campaign has been underway in Ukraine to conclude new contracts for military service in the Defense Forces. These contracts specify fixed terms of service and guarantee deferment from mobilization after discharge.

At the same time, not all servicemen have the opportunity to conclude an infantry-assault contract.

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