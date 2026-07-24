Which Taxes Must Be Paid by July 30: List for Businesses and Entrepreneurs

By July 30, taxpayers must pay a number of mandatory payments for June, including value-added tax, excise tax, personal income tax, military levy, and others.

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July 30 is the deadline for paying a number of tax obligations for June 2026. This is reminded by the State Tax Service.

By July 30, it is necessary to pay:

excise tax for June 2026;

value-added tax for June 2026;

military levy on accrued but unpaid income for June 2026;

personal income tax on accrued but unpaid income for June 2026;

land fees (land tax and/or rent for land plots of state or communal ownership) for payers other than citizens, for June 2026;

rent for agricultural land plots of state ownership for June 2026;

dividends on the state share by business companies that prepare consolidated financial statements for 2025;

single tax by legal entities – payers of the fourth group for Q2 2026;

advance payments of corporate profit tax for foreign exchange exchange points for July 2026;

rent payments for June 2026 for: use of subsoil in hydrocarbon extraction; use of Ukraine’s radio frequency resource; transportation of oil and petroleum products via main pipelines and petroleum product pipelines; transit transportation of ammonia pipelines across the territory of Ukraine.



The State Tax Service also reminds that despite the martial law in effect, since May 27, 2022, taxpayers are obliged to fully fulfill their tax obligations, including payment of taxes and fees, submission of reports, as well as registration of tax and excise invoices and adjustment calculations.

At the same time, taxpayers who, due to objective circumstances, are unable to timely fulfill their tax obligations are exempt from liability provided by the Tax Code of Ukraine. To do this, they must fulfill these obligations within six months after the termination or cancellation of martial law or within 60 calendar days from the first day of the month following the restoration of the ability to fulfill such obligations.

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