Military personnel promised to "arrange" unfitness for service for 7 thousand dollars: a scheme with the Military Medical Commission exposed in Kherson region

The suspects demanded 7 thousand US dollars for influencing the military medical commission.

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In Kherson region, law enforcement officers exposed two military servicemen who, according to the investigation, demanded 7 thousand US dollars for assistance in evading military service.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, two military personnel were notified of suspicion of abuse of influence committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that a 38-year-old serviceman offered his comrade to "resolve the issue" with the military medical commission for a monetary reward. For 7 thousand dollars, he allegedly promised to influence the decision of the MMC so that the serviceman would be declared unfit for service and removed from the military register.

According to law enforcement, he involved a 55-year-old female serviceman in the scheme, who was supposed to use her own connections and experience to assist in undergoing medical procedures.

In April 2026, the serviceman handed over part of the funds to the suspects. After that, they advised him on the necessary medical examinations and treatments, convincing him that after the MMC decision he would be able to obtain a disability status and receive corresponding social benefits.

The investigation also found that one of the suspects negotiated with an employee of a medical institution about conducting examinations, the results of which could influence the decision of the military medical commission.

In July 2026, after receiving the second part of the illegal benefit, the scheme organizer was detained.

The court chose a preventive measure for the suspects in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of 266,240 hryvnias.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the State Bureau of Investigation completed the pre-trial investigation regarding a man who promised a serviceman a "necessary" conclusion of the military medical commission for money. According to the investigation, at the beginning of 2025, the suspect offered the serviceman help in passing the MMC. He assured that he had the necessary connections among officials of one of the military hospitals and could influence the commission’s decision.

For a reward, the intermediary promised to ensure a conclusion according to which the serviceman could serve only in support units, training centers, or medical units, but not in combat units.