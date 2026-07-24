The status of electric transport and its drivers will be prescribed in the law: fines for riding on sidewalks, alcohol, and phone use

Rental operators will be required to limit speed and control movement zones and will introduce the concept of "geofencing (geozoning)".

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Deputies plan to regulate the movement of light personal electric transport — electric scooters, unicycles, hoverboards, and other similar devices. To this end, draft law 15443 dated July 24, 2026, was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada to amend certain laws of Ukraine regarding the regulation of light personal electric transport movement and ensuring pedestrian safety. In particular, it aims to define the legal status of users of such transport and establish rules for its operation.

As the authors of the draft law note, currently users of electric scooters and other light electric transport do not have a clear status in the field of road traffic. This causes difficulties in qualifying violations and holding offenders accountable.

According to analytical reports from the Patrol Police of Ukraine and medical institutions (for the period 2023–2025):

the number of incidents involving electric scooters increased annually by 60–70%. About 45% of all accidents are collisions with pedestrians on sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, which directly justifies the ban on crossing crossings on wheels and speed limits on sidewalks up to 5 km/h;

more than 70% of hospitalized scooter drivers did not use helmets and reflective elements at night, and 15% of incidents involved persons — users (drivers) of light personal electric transport under the influence of alcohol, confirming the advisability of strict prohibitions.

Research by the International Transport Forum (ITF) shows that reducing the maximum speed of light personal electric transport from 25 km/h to 20 km/h reduces the risk of serious injuries in collisions by 35%, and limiting speed to 12 km/h in park areas minimizes conflicts with children and pedestrians resting there.

According to trauma doctors, rides of two or more persons on one electric scooter increase the risk of loss of control and falls by 2.5 times due to shifting the center of gravity and exceeding the permissible load on the vehicle’s braking axle.

In turn, the experience of large European cities proves that without forced speed limits or bans on parking in historical zones and places with limited roadway width, the use of geofencing (geozoning) technology by rental service companies leads to blocking up to 20% of the useful width of sidewalks with chaotically left light personal electric transport, creating obstacles for low-mobility groups of the population.

Electric scooters will be recognized as road users

The draft law proposes amendments to the laws of Ukraine "On Road Traffic" and "On Motor Transport".

In particular, users of light personal electric transport are planned to be officially recognized as road users (amendments to Article 14 of the Law of Ukraine "On Road Traffic").

It is also proposed to establish clear traffic rules:

movement should be carried out on bicycle lanes, and in their absence — on the edge of the roadway or shoulder;

movement on the sidewalk is allowed as an exception at pedestrian speed (up to 5 km/h) with absolute priority for pedestrians;

age limits for users of light personal electric transport and speed limits are set, with a maximum speed in populated areas up to 20 km/h;

children under 14 years old are allowed to move only under adult supervision and in closed zones;

Driving drunk and using phones will be prohibited

The draft law provides a number of obligations for electric scooter users. In particular, it introduces prohibitions on driving under the influence of alcohol, using gadgets while moving, and crossing pedestrian crossings on the vehicle, as well as mandatory use of reflectors and headlights at night.

New requirements for rental operators

A separate block of changes concerns companies renting out electric scooters.

Rental operators will be required to:

programmatically limit vehicle speed to 20 km/h;

set limits up to 12 km/h in parks and other recreational areas;

block the possibility of transporting several persons simultaneously using weight sensors;

implement geofencing (geozoning) technology to control movement and parking zones.

The concept of "geofencing" will be prescribed in the law. Amendments to part one of Article 1 of the Law of Ukraine "On Motor Transport" introduce the definition of "geofencing (geozoning)" into the state’s legal framework.

Another draft law 15444 was also submitted to the Rada, recognizing that old regulatory methods are exhausted. The legislator finally attempts to shift part of the responsibility from the "anonymous renter" to the "business owner" who profits while ignoring the city’s safety infrastructure.

Driver responsibility: new articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses

The draft law proposes separate liability for users of electric scooters and other micromobility devices, differentiating fines depending on the severity of the violation. The Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses is planned to be supplemented with a new Article 127-2.

The following sanctions are envisaged:

Violation of traffic rules — fine of 340 UAH (20 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens).

Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other intoxicants or under the influence of medications — fine of 680 UAH (40 non-taxable minimum incomes).

Creating an emergency situation or hitting a pedestrian, if it did not cause moderate or severe bodily injuries — fine of 850 UAH or community service from 30 to 40 hours.

This is an important step, as the introduction of community service has a much greater preventive effect than a small fine, which is insignificant for many sharing users.

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