  1. In Ukraine

College Graduates Can Be Mobilized Before Entering University: When the Deferment Is Lost

16:45, 24 July 2026 73
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A period may arise between finishing college and entering university when there are no legal grounds for deferment.
College Graduates Can Be Mobilized Before Entering University: When the Deferment Is Lost
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

College graduates who plan to continue their studies at a university often believe that the right to deferment from mobilisation is continuous. However, the legislation provides a different procedure. After completing college, the deferment ends, and a new right to it arises only after official enrolment in a higher education institution. Because of this, a period may occur between the two stages of education when there are no grounds for deferment.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Which students have the right to deferment

Students of Ukrainian educational institutions have the right to deferment from mobilisation during their studies. This applies to those pursuing higher, professional pre-higher, and vocational education.

Deferment is granted for the entire period of study, including holidays.

However, academic leave is not considered a continuous educational process for the purposes of granting deferment. Therefore, a student on academic leave, in the absence of other grounds for deferment and if recognised as fit for military service, may be mobilised.

What happens to deferment after finishing college

Lawyers emphasise that after completing college, the right to deferment ends. This occurs from the moment the order of expulsion due to graduation and diploma receipt is issued.

During the university admission campaign, automatic extension of deferment is not provided.

The right to a new deferment arises only after official enrolment in a higher education institution.

Can one be mobilised between college and university

The period between expulsion from college and enrolment in university is effectively a time when the person does not yet have the status of a student in full-time or dual education.

That is why during this time there are no grounds for deferment from mobilisation. If there are no other legal grounds for deferment or exemption, and the conscript is recognised as fit for service, they may be mobilised.

After official enrolment in university, the right to deferment from mobilisation arises again according to the law.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

14:00, 23 July 2026 9k
A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

18:50, 23 July 2026 7k
The Military Medical Commission Mobilized a Man Who Had Been Registered with a Psychiatrist for Years: The Court Found Violations During the MMC

The Military Medical Commission Mobilized a Man Who Had Been Registered with a Psychiatrist for Years: The Court Found Violations During the MMC

19:26, 23 July 2026 7k
Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

11:00, 23 July 2026 10k
A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

18:32, 23 July 2026 5k
The High Council of Justice took a pause in the decision on the disability of prosecutor Kryvoruchko, who was sanctioned by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors in the 'MSEC case'

The High Council of Justice took a pause in the decision on the disability of prosecutor Kryvoruchko, who was sanctioned by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors in the 'MSEC case'

15:00, 23 July 2026 5k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Banks Will Check Enforcement Requests Every Hour: Ministry of Justice Updated the Procedure for Seizing Debtors' Funds and Electronic Money

Banks will check enforcement requests every hour, and forced collection will apply not only to funds in accounts but also to debtors' electronic money according to the new procedure approved by the Ministry of Justice.

Limits of Justice: Where the Powers of the High Council of Justice End and the Supreme Court's "Red Lines" Begin

Despite the overall stability of the disciplinary practice of the High Council of Justice, certain rulings of the Supreme Court's Grand Chamber outline the boundaries of the Council's discretion and raise the requirements for the reasoning of its decisions.

8500 hryvnias fine and confiscation of the entire fleet of electric scooters: tough sanctions are being prepared for rental operators

Electric scooter sharing services are required to invest in software that ensures safe movement or pay fines: the project proposes not only to punish violating drivers but also introduces financial responsibility for rental service owners for ignoring safety zones and geofencing for the first time.

The Supreme Court recognized the salary base of 1762 UAH as lawful, but after a successful military pension recalculation, one can lose the supplement and indexation

Recalculation of military pensions may become financially disadvantageous: salaries will remain at the 2018 level, and a successful increase of the main pension through the court deprives military personnel of monthly supplements and indexation.

Lost documents due to occupation: The Supreme Court explained when the fact of residence can be proven through the court

If a person cannot obtain documents due to the occupation of the territory, the fact of permanent residence in Ukraine can be established by the court in a separate proceeding.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]