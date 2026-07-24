College Graduates Can Be Mobilized Before Entering University: When the Deferment Is Lost

A period may arise between finishing college and entering university when there are no legal grounds for deferment.

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College graduates who plan to continue their studies at a university often believe that the right to deferment from mobilisation is continuous. However, the legislation provides a different procedure. After completing college, the deferment ends, and a new right to it arises only after official enrolment in a higher education institution. Because of this, a period may occur between the two stages of education when there are no grounds for deferment.

Which students have the right to deferment

Students of Ukrainian educational institutions have the right to deferment from mobilisation during their studies. This applies to those pursuing higher, professional pre-higher, and vocational education.

Deferment is granted for the entire period of study, including holidays.

However, academic leave is not considered a continuous educational process for the purposes of granting deferment. Therefore, a student on academic leave, in the absence of other grounds for deferment and if recognised as fit for military service, may be mobilised.

What happens to deferment after finishing college

Lawyers emphasise that after completing college, the right to deferment ends. This occurs from the moment the order of expulsion due to graduation and diploma receipt is issued.

During the university admission campaign, automatic extension of deferment is not provided.

The right to a new deferment arises only after official enrolment in a higher education institution.

Can one be mobilised between college and university

The period between expulsion from college and enrolment in university is effectively a time when the person does not yet have the status of a student in full-time or dual education.

That is why during this time there are no grounds for deferment from mobilisation. If there are no other legal grounds for deferment or exemption, and the conscript is recognised as fit for service, they may be mobilised.

After official enrolment in university, the right to deferment from mobilisation arises again according to the law.

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