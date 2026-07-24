The deferral may not be automatically extended — what parents of children with disabilities should check

If the information about the child in state registers is outdated, the deferral may not be extended — the course of action.

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For conscripted parents who have children with disabilities under 18 years old, the procedure for automatic extension of deferral from mobilization has changed. Now, when verifying the right to a deferral, the system uses data from the most recently issued birth certificate of the child.

If the information in state registers does not match or is incomplete, the automatic extension may not occur. In this case, it is necessary to check and, if needed, update the data in state information systems, then resubmit the request through the “Reserve+” application.

The procedure for automatic extension of deferral from mobilization has changed

The Ministry of Defense explained that for parents of children with disabilities under 18 years old, the mechanism for verifying information used for automatic extension of deferral from mobilization has been updated.

Now the system searches for information about the child based on the data of the most recently issued birth certificate, not previous records. This approach aims to ensure a more accurate search and confirmation of information in state registers.

Additionally, if the child has been assigned a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), the information may also be cross-checked using this number based on data from the State Register of Civil Status Acts (DRACS).

Why the deferral may not be automatically extended

If the system does not confirm the right to automatic extension of the deferral, the Ministry of Defense recommends first checking whether the data about the child and their birth certificate are entered correctly.

For successful confirmation of the deferral, the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere (UISS) must contain information specifically about the most recently issued birth certificate, which is entered into DRACS and displayed in the “Diia” app.

If necessary, these data can be updated at the nearest service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

How to check the child’s data in “Diia”

To verify which data are used for the check, you need to:

open the “Diia” app;

go to the “Documents” section;

find the civil record of the child’s birth (specifically the civil record, not the certificate);

if the record is not displayed — contact DRACS to verify and enter the necessary information. The cause may be missing or incorrect personal data, including full name, TIN, or date of birth;

if the civil record is present, open “Full information” via the menu with three dots;

check your personal data;

review information about the child’s birth certificates and identify the document with the latest issue date.

The details of this certificate must be entered into the UISS.

How to check information in UISS

You can find out which birth certificate is indicated in the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere by:

contacting the social protection authority;

contacting the Pension Fund of Ukraine — in person or via the hotline.

After that, it is worth comparing the obtained data with the information about the most recently issued certificate displayed in “Diia.”

How to update data for automatic extension of deferral

The medical conclusion about the child’s disability can be updated through the Centralized Database.

At the same time, updating the medical conclusion along with the child’s personal data in UISS is done at the Pension Fund of Ukraine office.

After making changes to the system, the conscripted person can resubmit a request for deferral.

How to resubmit a request in “Reserve+”

After updating the information, you need to:

open the “Reserve+” app;

go to the “Services” section;

select deferral processing;

indicate the reason — having a child with a disability under 18 years old;

check the entered data;

send the request;

wait for the result notification.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that currently over 90% of active deferrals are extended automatically. If the reason for the deferral remains valid and is confirmed by state registers, there is no need to resubmit an application or additional documents.

The automatic deferral extension mechanism is designed to simplify the procedure for citizens and reduce the workload on administrative service centers and territorial recruitment and social support centers.

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