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New Law on Heat Supply: How It Will Affect Heat Tariffs, Metering, and Service Quality

15:33, 24 July 2026 302
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The law mandates the installation of individual heat points, introduces a new approach to heat tariff formation, and includes measures for modernizing heat infrastructure and improving energy efficiency.
New Law on Heat Supply: How It Will Affect Heat Tariffs, Metering, and Service Quality
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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law aimed at supporting the development of efficient heat supply No. 4937-IX (bill No. 14067).

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The document mandates the installation of individual heat points in buildings connected to centralized heat supply networks, allowing for regulation and metering of heat. This creates conditions for improving service quality, energy efficiency, and attracting investments.

The law also enshrines support for centralized heat supply as a matter of state interest, improves competitive principles in the heat supply sector, creates legal conditions for the development of investment programs for modernizing heat infrastructure, and stimulates the use of renewable energy sources and cogeneration.

Additionally, the law changes the approach to tariff formation: costs for installing individual heat points will be included in the tariff for heat energy transportation. Responsibility for servicing such points is assigned to heat transportation organizations.

The implementation of the law is expected to promote the modernization of heat infrastructure, reduce energy consumption, and increase the reliability of heat supply.

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