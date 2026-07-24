The NSDC will update its operating principles: Umerov will handle international communication, Klimenko — internal resilience

Decrees are to be prepared for signing next week after the planned meetings in the United States.

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President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that new parameters for the work of the National Security and Defense Council have been defined and its operating principles are planned to be updated.

The relevant decrees are planned to be prepared after the scheduled meetings in the United States.

According to the President, Rustem Umerov will focus on communication with partners, negotiations, promoting security cooperation, developing relations between the intelligence communities of Ukraine and its partners, and implementing programs such as Drone Deals and the Ukrainian Anti-Ballistic program "Freya."

At the same time, the NSDC plans to strengthen the internal component, particularly coordination between defense and security structures.

"Considering Ihor Klymenko’s experience in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the NSDC’s work will increase the internal activity component for Ukraine’s resilience, coordination between defense and security structures, as well as countering challenges such as cyber threats from the Russian side and criminal network activities," the President stated.

Decrees are to be prepared for signing next week after the planned meetings in the United States.

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