Doctor found guilty of the death of a woman in Kyiv: 2 years imprisonment and 15 million UAH to the deceased's children

After the woman's death, her two young children were left without parents, as the father also fell seriously ill and soon died after his wife's death.

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The Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv found the obstetrician-gynecologist doctor guilty of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the patient’s death. The court sentenced her to two years of imprisonment and also satisfied the civil claims of the children’s grandmother and grandfather to recover 15 million hryvnias in moral damages in favor of the deceased patient’s children.

According to the case materials, in July 2023, a pregnant woman was brought to one of the reproductive and perinatal care centers in Kyiv. The medical examination and further assistance were provided by the on-duty obstetrician-gynecologist doctor.

As a result of the fetal death and subsequent labor activities, the victim suffered birth canal injuries, which in turn caused the woman’s death.

The prosecution proved in court that the doctor had the necessary conditions for diagnostics and the appropriate level of qualification but failed to ensure proper monitoring of the patient’s condition after the birth of the stillborn child, when the woman was in critical condition.

The prosecution noted that with timely diagnosis of the birth-related injuries caused and adequate therapy by the doctor, the woman’s life could have been saved.

After the woman’s death, her two young children were left without parents, as the father also fell seriously ill and soon died after his wife’s death.

By the verdict of the Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv, the doctor was found guilty of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the patient’s death.

To ensure the recovery of this amount, the court imposed a seizure on the defendant’s property, which allows compensating for the damages caused.

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