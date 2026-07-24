  1. In Ukraine

Doctor found guilty of the death of a woman in Kyiv: 2 years imprisonment and 15 million UAH to the deceased's children

22:54, 24 July 2026 79
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
After the woman's death, her two young children were left without parents, as the father also fell seriously ill and soon died after his wife's death.
Doctor found guilty of the death of a woman in Kyiv: 2 years imprisonment and 15 million UAH to the deceased's children
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv found the obstetrician-gynecologist doctor guilty of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the patient’s death. The court sentenced her to two years of imprisonment and also satisfied the civil claims of the children’s grandmother and grandfather to recover 15 million hryvnias in moral damages in favor of the deceased patient’s children.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the case materials, in July 2023, a pregnant woman was brought to one of the reproductive and perinatal care centers in Kyiv. The medical examination and further assistance were provided by the on-duty obstetrician-gynecologist doctor.

As a result of the fetal death and subsequent labor activities, the victim suffered birth canal injuries, which in turn caused the woman’s death.

The prosecution proved in court that the doctor had the necessary conditions for diagnostics and the appropriate level of qualification but failed to ensure proper monitoring of the patient’s condition after the birth of the stillborn child, when the woman was in critical condition.

The prosecution noted that with timely diagnosis of the birth-related injuries caused and adequate therapy by the doctor, the woman’s life could have been saved.

After the woman’s death, her two young children were left without parents, as the father also fell seriously ill and soon died after his wife’s death.

By the verdict of the Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv, the doctor was found guilty of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the patient’s death.

To ensure the recovery of this amount, the court imposed a seizure on the defendant’s property, which allows compensating for the damages caused.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

The Military Medical Commission Mobilized a Man Who Had Been Registered with a Psychiatrist for Years: The Court Found Violations During the MMC

The Military Medical Commission Mobilized a Man Who Had Been Registered with a Psychiatrist for Years: The Court Found Violations During the MMC

19:26, 23 July 2026 8k
A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

18:50, 23 July 2026 8k
Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

11:00, 23 July 2026 11k
Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

14:00, 23 July 2026 11k
A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

18:32, 23 July 2026 6k
The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

09:42, 24 July 2026 5k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

ECHR upheld the arrest of those accused of treason for handing over videos of Ukrainian Armed Forces military fortifications to Russia

ECHR: even during martial law, prolonged detention for crimes against national security can be lawful.

Oksana Ferchuk, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine: Biography and Professional Path

Oksana Ferchuk headed the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine after several years of work on the digital transformation of the defense sector.

European Standard of Justice 2026: Analysis of the Rule of Law Report and Its Impact on Ukraine

The battle for judicial independence: a comparative analysis of the judicial systems of the EU and candidate countries.

Oleksandr Kravchenko: Career Path from Economic Consultant to Minister

Oleksandr Kravchenko is an economist with many years of experience in international consulting who headed the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine: what is known about him.

21st Extraordinary Congress of Judges of Ukraine: The Supreme Court and Local Courts of Kyiv Have Already Elected Delegates

Who will elect members of the High Council of Justice and judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine: The Supreme Court, local courts of Kyiv, and several appellate courts have already elected their delegates.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]