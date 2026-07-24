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Italy wants to lower the age of criminal responsibility to 14 years

23:30, 24 July 2026 139
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Italy may lower the age of criminal responsibility to 14 years — the government has already approved a bill that toughens punishments for juvenile offenders.
Italy wants to lower the age of criminal responsibility to 14 years
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The Italian government has supported a bill that proposes lowering the age of criminal responsibility to 14 years. The initiative aims to strengthen the fight against the rise in juvenile crime.

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As reported by ANSA, the document changes the approach to holding teenagers accountable. If the law is passed, individuals who have reached 14 years of age will be able to be held responsible for criminal offenses without the need to prove in court each time whether they understood the consequences of their actions.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized that even minors must be held accountable for crimes committed.

"Those who commit assaults, robberies, or vandalism must bear responsibility for their actions, even if they are only 15 or 16 years old," the head of government stated.

At the same time, Meloni stressed that excessive severity alone is not a solution, but lenient measures without proper accountability cannot stop the rise in youth crime.

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