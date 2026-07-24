Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

Pensioners in Ukraine have access to two types of pension certificates, but one of them offers additional benefits that not everyone knows about.

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Many pensioners do not even realize that one of the pension certificate options has an additional advantage. The Pension Fund of Ukraine offers to issue either a traditional plastic certificate or its electronic version. Both documents have the same legal force and confirm the status of a pensioner, but differ in the method of obtaining, processing times, and convenience of use.

Why it is worth getting a plastic pension certificate

The main advantage of the plastic certificate is that after its issuance, the pensioner actually receives two documents at once. In addition to the plastic card itself, its digital counterpart automatically appears in the "Diia" app.

This option is also more convenient in everyday life. The physical card can be easily presented on public transport or suburban trains without worrying about phone battery, internet access, or the operation of mobile services.

At the same time, to obtain a plastic certificate, you need to personally visit the Pension Fund service center. The document production takes up to 30 working days.

What advantages does the electronic certificate have

The electronic document will primarily be useful for those who cannot personally visit the Pension Fund. This is especially relevant for Ukrainians who are abroad or in temporarily occupied territories.

You can submit an application remotely through the Pension Fund’s electronic services web portal, and the certificate processing takes up to 10 days.

Another plus is that the electronic certificate cannot be lost or damaged. However, in this case, the plastic card is not issued.

Which option is better to choose

Experts advise pensioners who are in territory controlled by Ukraine and can visit the Pension Fund service center to apply for the plastic certificate. It combines the advantages of both formats: the person receives a physical document for daily use, as well as its electronic version in "Diia".

If it is impossible to personally visit the Pension Fund, the electronic certificate will be a full alternative that allows confirming pensioner status without issuing a plastic document.

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