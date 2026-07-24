  1. In Ukraine

Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

23:12, 24 July 2026 42
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Pensioners in Ukraine have access to two types of pension certificates, but one of them offers additional benefits that not everyone knows about.
Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Many pensioners do not even realize that one of the pension certificate options has an additional advantage. The Pension Fund of Ukraine offers to issue either a traditional plastic certificate or its electronic version. Both documents have the same legal force and confirm the status of a pensioner, but differ in the method of obtaining, processing times, and convenience of use.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Why it is worth getting a plastic pension certificate

The main advantage of the plastic certificate is that after its issuance, the pensioner actually receives two documents at once. In addition to the plastic card itself, its digital counterpart automatically appears in the "Diia" app.

This option is also more convenient in everyday life. The physical card can be easily presented on public transport or suburban trains without worrying about phone battery, internet access, or the operation of mobile services.

At the same time, to obtain a plastic certificate, you need to personally visit the Pension Fund service center. The document production takes up to 30 working days.

What advantages does the electronic certificate have

The electronic document will primarily be useful for those who cannot personally visit the Pension Fund. This is especially relevant for Ukrainians who are abroad or in temporarily occupied territories.

You can submit an application remotely through the Pension Fund’s electronic services web portal, and the certificate processing takes up to 10 days.

Another plus is that the electronic certificate cannot be lost or damaged. However, in this case, the plastic card is not issued.

Which option is better to choose

Experts advise pensioners who are in territory controlled by Ukraine and can visit the Pension Fund service center to apply for the plastic certificate. It combines the advantages of both formats: the person receives a physical document for daily use, as well as its electronic version in "Diia".

If it is impossible to personally visit the Pension Fund, the electronic certificate will be a full alternative that allows confirming pensioner status without issuing a plastic document.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

The Military Medical Commission Mobilized a Man Who Had Been Registered with a Psychiatrist for Years: The Court Found Violations During the MMC

The Military Medical Commission Mobilized a Man Who Had Been Registered with a Psychiatrist for Years: The Court Found Violations During the MMC

19:26, 23 July 2026 8k
A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

18:50, 23 July 2026 8k
Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

11:00, 23 July 2026 11k
Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

14:00, 23 July 2026 11k
A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

18:32, 23 July 2026 6k
The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

09:42, 24 July 2026 5k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

ECHR upheld the arrest of those accused of treason for handing over videos of Ukrainian Armed Forces military fortifications to Russia

ECHR: even during martial law, prolonged detention for crimes against national security can be lawful.

Oksana Ferchuk, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine: Biography and Professional Path

Oksana Ferchuk headed the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine after several years of work on the digital transformation of the defense sector.

European Standard of Justice 2026: Analysis of the Rule of Law Report and Its Impact on Ukraine

The battle for judicial independence: a comparative analysis of the judicial systems of the EU and candidate countries.

Oleksandr Kravchenko: Career Path from Economic Consultant to Minister

Oleksandr Kravchenko is an economist with many years of experience in international consulting who headed the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine: what is known about him.

21st Extraordinary Congress of Judges of Ukraine: The Supreme Court and Local Courts of Kyiv Have Already Elected Delegates

Who will elect members of the High Council of Justice and judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine: The Supreme Court, local courts of Kyiv, and several appellate courts have already elected their delegates.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]