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Military registration at the enterprise: what to do if the responsible person goes on vacation

18:45, 24 July 2026 141
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The obligation to notify the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC) arises only when appointing, relieving, or dismissing the head and officials responsible for organizing and maintaining military registration.
Military registration at the enterprise: what to do if the responsible person goes on vacation
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Enterprises are not required to notify the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC) about the temporary absence of an employee responsible for maintaining military registration if another employee replaces them during this period based on the relevant order.

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This specifically applies to annual leave, short-term illness, or other cases of temporary absence of the responsible person.

According to paragraph 13 of the Procedure for organizing and maintaining military registration of conscripts, reservists, and those liable for military service, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1487 dated December 30, 2022, enterprises must notify the TRSSC about the appointment, dismissal, or relieving of heads and officials responsible for organizing and maintaining military registration.

Such notification is submitted in the form defined by Appendix 1 to Procedure No. 1487 within the established timeframe after issuing the relevant order.

At the same time, the legislation does not provide for the obligation to inform the TRSSC about the temporary replacement of the responsible employee during vacation or short-term incapacity. In such a situation, the enterprise only needs to issue an internal order on the temporary assignment of military registration duties to another employee.

If the absence of the responsible person is prolonged and effectively involves a change of the employee permanently responsible for military registration, the enterprise must formalize the relevant appointment or relieving and notify the TRSSC in accordance with paragraph 13 of Procedure No. 1487.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", during the verification of military registration data, employers may find that a mark indicating a person is wanted has appeared in the military registration records for one of the employees. In such a case, the employer must act according to the requirements of the legislation: make changes to the personal military registration lists if discrepancies are found during verification, and also notify the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center of the updated registration data within the prescribed deadlines. At the same time, the TRSSC emphasizes that the wanted status is an obstacle to reserving the employee.

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