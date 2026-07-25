Colleagues demonstratively ignore messages — such bullying can be fined 6800 UAH

Ignoring messages, exclusion from work chats, denial of access to online meetings, and constant tasks after the workday can be recognized as mobbing.

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Remote work and corporate messengers have changed not only the format of communication between employees but also the methods of psychological pressure. Today, mobbing is not always accompanied by shouting, public insults, or open conflicts. It is enough to systematically ignore a colleague’s messages, not invite them to important online meetings, or constantly send work tasks after the workday ends. Such actions may not just be a sign of disrespect but a violation of labor law, which entails administrative liability.

The law protects employees regardless of where they perform their duties — in the office, at the enterprise, or remotely. If psychological or economic pressure is systematic and negatively affects a person, it may indicate mobbing.

What mobbing is and why it is a violation of the law

Mobbing is systematic, prolonged intentional actions or inaction by the employer, individual employees, or the labor collective towards a specific employee aimed at psychological and/or economic pressure. Its consequence is creating a hostile, offensive atmosphere around the person, humiliating their honor, dignity, and professional reputation.

Such bullying can also be carried out using telecommunication technologies — via email, corporate chats, messengers, video conferences, and other digital communication tools.

The main goal of mobbing is to humiliate the employee, isolate them from the team, and devalue their professional qualities.

The concept of mobbing is enshrined in the Labor Code of Ukraine and the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. These provisions apply to all employees regardless of the form of ownership of the enterprise or organization.

How mobbing manifests during remote work

In modern conditions, psychological pressure increasingly takes hidden forms. The most common manifestations of so-called "silent" mobbing are:

"Digital boycott" — systematic ignoring of messages, requests, or work inquiries of an employee in corporate chats, preventing them from fully performing their duties.

Deliberate exclusion from work communication — the employee is not added to corporate chats, channels, online meetings, or other platforms where important work issues are discussed.

Psychological pressure through digital tools — constant demands to report every step, sending a large number of messages or work tasks outside working hours to cause psychological exhaustion.

What other actions can be considered mobbing

The law highlights several main forms of employee bullying.

Economic pressure can manifest through unequal pay for work of equal value, unjustified deprivation of bonuses, rewards, or other due payments.

Psychological pressure includes threats, insults, ridicule, spreading false information, uneven distribution of workload among employees performing the same work, unjustified deprivation of work without dismissal, limiting opportunities for career growth, or denial of access to the workplace.

A separate form of mobbing is creating a hostile atmosphere, when an employee is isolated from the team, not invited to meetings and conferences they should attend, or their workplace is transferred to conditions unsuitable for performing official duties.

What fines for mobbing apply in 2026

Mobbing is prohibited by law. Administrative liability for such actions is provided by Article 173-5 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

For the first case of mobbing, the following is provided:

for employees — a fine from 850 to 1,700 UAH or community service from 20 to 30 hours;

for individual entrepreneurs who employ workers and officials — a fine from 1,700 to 3,400 UAH or community service from 30 to 40 hours.

If mobbing is committed repeatedly within a year or by a group of persons, the liability is increased.

In such a case:

for citizens, the fine is from 1,700 to 3,400 UAH or community service from 30 to 40 hours;

for individual entrepreneurs and officials — a fine from 3,400 to 6,800 UAH or community service from 40 to 60 hours.

What to do if you become a victim of mobbing

If an employee constantly feels psychological or economic pressure that interferes with performing official duties, negatively affects health, or creates unbearable working conditions, it should not be perceived as a "difficult character" of the manager or colleagues.

If such actions are systematic and intentional, they may have signs of mobbing, which is prohibited by Ukrainian law. In such a case, the employee has the right to protect their labor rights in the manner prescribed by law.

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