  1. In Ukraine

Colleagues demonstratively ignore messages — such bullying can be fined 6800 UAH

08:48, 25 July 2026 199
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Ignoring messages, exclusion from work chats, denial of access to online meetings, and constant tasks after the workday can be recognized as mobbing.
Colleagues demonstratively ignore messages — such bullying can be fined 6800 UAH
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Remote work and corporate messengers have changed not only the format of communication between employees but also the methods of psychological pressure. Today, mobbing is not always accompanied by shouting, public insults, or open conflicts. It is enough to systematically ignore a colleague’s messages, not invite them to important online meetings, or constantly send work tasks after the workday ends. Such actions may not just be a sign of disrespect but a violation of labor law, which entails administrative liability.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The law protects employees regardless of where they perform their duties — in the office, at the enterprise, or remotely. If psychological or economic pressure is systematic and negatively affects a person, it may indicate mobbing.

What mobbing is and why it is a violation of the law

Mobbing is systematic, prolonged intentional actions or inaction by the employer, individual employees, or the labor collective towards a specific employee aimed at psychological and/or economic pressure. Its consequence is creating a hostile, offensive atmosphere around the person, humiliating their honor, dignity, and professional reputation.

Such bullying can also be carried out using telecommunication technologies — via email, corporate chats, messengers, video conferences, and other digital communication tools.

The main goal of mobbing is to humiliate the employee, isolate them from the team, and devalue their professional qualities.

The concept of mobbing is enshrined in the Labor Code of Ukraine and the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. These provisions apply to all employees regardless of the form of ownership of the enterprise or organization.

How mobbing manifests during remote work

In modern conditions, psychological pressure increasingly takes hidden forms. The most common manifestations of so-called "silent" mobbing are:

  • "Digital boycott" — systematic ignoring of messages, requests, or work inquiries of an employee in corporate chats, preventing them from fully performing their duties.
  • Deliberate exclusion from work communication — the employee is not added to corporate chats, channels, online meetings, or other platforms where important work issues are discussed.
  • Psychological pressure through digital tools — constant demands to report every step, sending a large number of messages or work tasks outside working hours to cause psychological exhaustion.

What other actions can be considered mobbing

The law highlights several main forms of employee bullying.

Economic pressure can manifest through unequal pay for work of equal value, unjustified deprivation of bonuses, rewards, or other due payments.

Psychological pressure includes threats, insults, ridicule, spreading false information, uneven distribution of workload among employees performing the same work, unjustified deprivation of work without dismissal, limiting opportunities for career growth, or denial of access to the workplace.

A separate form of mobbing is creating a hostile atmosphere, when an employee is isolated from the team, not invited to meetings and conferences they should attend, or their workplace is transferred to conditions unsuitable for performing official duties.

What fines for mobbing apply in 2026

Mobbing is prohibited by law. Administrative liability for such actions is provided by Article 173-5 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

For the first case of mobbing, the following is provided:

  • for employees — a fine from 850 to 1,700 UAH or community service from 20 to 30 hours;
  • for individual entrepreneurs who employ workers and officials — a fine from 1,700 to 3,400 UAH or community service from 30 to 40 hours.

If mobbing is committed repeatedly within a year or by a group of persons, the liability is increased.

In such a case:

  • for citizens, the fine is from 1,700 to 3,400 UAH or community service from 30 to 40 hours;
  • for individual entrepreneurs and officials — a fine from 3,400 to 6,800 UAH or community service from 40 to 60 hours.

What to do if you become a victim of mobbing

If an employee constantly feels psychological or economic pressure that interferes with performing official duties, negatively affects health, or creates unbearable working conditions, it should not be perceived as a "difficult character" of the manager or colleagues.

If such actions are systematic and intentional, they may have signs of mobbing, which is prohibited by Ukrainian law. In such a case, the employee has the right to protect their labor rights in the manner prescribed by law.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

09:42, 24 July 2026 7k
Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

11:00, 23 July 2026 14k
A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

18:50, 23 July 2026 11k
Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

14:00, 23 July 2026 13k
The Military Medical Commission Mobilized a Man Who Had Been Registered with a Psychiatrist for Years: The Court Found Violations During the MMC

The Military Medical Commission Mobilized a Man Who Had Been Registered with a Psychiatrist for Years: The Court Found Violations During the MMC

19:26, 23 July 2026 10k
A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

18:32, 23 July 2026 8k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Children born after the death of their father at the front have the right to a share of 15 million even if the money has already been paid to others, — Supreme Court

Does a child born after the death of their father at the front have the right to a share of the 15-million aid, and what to do if the aid has already been distributed and paid to other family members.

The base for calculating military payments will remain at the 2018 level — 1762 UAH: The Supreme Court recognized Resolution 481 as lawful

The Cabinet of Ministers has the right to independently set the calculated amount of salaries at only 1762 hryvnias, ignoring the increase in the subsistence minimum.

Up to 36 Months of Leave for Evacuated IDP Employees May Count Towards Their Insurance Record

The period of unpaid leave due to evacuation from combat zones may begin to be counted towards the insurance record.

ECHR upheld the arrest of those accused of treason for handing over videos of Ukrainian Armed Forces military fortifications to Russia

ECHR: even during martial law, prolonged detention for crimes against national security can be lawful.

Oksana Ferchuk, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine: Biography and Professional Path

Oksana Ferchuk headed the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine after several years of work on the digital transformation of the defense sector.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]