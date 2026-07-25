Which document confirms the fact of being dependent on the deceased breadwinner

Children are granted a pension due to the loss of a breadwinner regardless of whether they were dependent on the breadwinner.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Ternopil region reminded which document can confirm the fact of being dependent on the deceased breadwinner.

It is noted that children are granted a pension due to the loss of a breadwinner regardless of whether they were dependent on the breadwinner.

As a document certifying the fact of being dependent on incapacitated family members, information about the place of residence (living together with the breadwinner at the same address) or documents issued in accordance with current legislation at the place of residence of the person, in particular by the local self-government body, confirming such a fact are accepted.

To confirm information about the place of residence, a person may provide information about the place of residence that has been entered into documents defined by the Law of Ukraine "On the Provision of Public (Electronic Public) Services Regarding Declaration and Registration of Place of Residence in Ukraine."

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.