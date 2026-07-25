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A man does not have "Reserve+": can the employer hire him

07:18, 25 July 2026 319
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In order to verify the accuracy of the information, the conscripted person must provide a current military registration document issued no earlier than 72 hours before employment.
A man does not have "Reserve+": can the employer hire him
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In Ukraine, an employer has the right to hire a man who does not use the "Reserve+" app. At the same time, the employee must provide a valid military registration document in paper or electronic form.

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The absence of the "Reserve+" app is not a reason for refusal of employment. The legislation does not impose an obligation on citizens to have this specific mobile application.

According to paragraph 34 of the Procedure for organizing and maintaining military registration of conscripts, conscripted persons, and reservists, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1487 dated December 30, 2022, when hiring a person, the employer is obliged to check the presence of a military registration document and the compliance of the data contained therein with the information in the Unified State Register of conscripts, conscripted persons, and reservists "Obereg".

The verification is carried out based on a military registration document in electronic or paper form. The electronic document must be generated through state electronic services no earlier than 72 hours before the moment of employment.

If a man does not have the "Reserve+" app, he can obtain an electronic military registration document through the "Diia" portal. The necessary document or its printout can also be obtained at the territorial recruitment and social support center (TRSSC).

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the procedure for automatic extension of deferment from mobilization has changed for conscripted fathers who have children with disabilities under 18 years old. Now, during the verification of the right to deferment, the system uses data from the latest issued birth certificate of the child.

If the information in the state registers does not match or is incomplete, automatic extension may not occur. In this case, it is necessary to check and, if necessary, update the data in state information systems, and then resubmit the request through the "Reserve+" app.

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