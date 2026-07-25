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Invite a Friend — Get a Reward: Dubai Launches Program to Attract Tourists

07:54, 25 July 2026 76
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UAE residents can register friends or relatives living outside the country.
Invite a Friend — Get a Reward: Dubai Launches Program to Attract Tourists
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Dubai has introduced the A Dubai Invite program, under which residents of the United Arab Emirates can receive tourist bonuses for inviting friends and relatives from abroad.

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The initiative was launched by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. It allows UAE residents to register foreign guests planning to visit the city. After the tourist’s arrival, the program participant receives a special bonus package.

Its value exceeds 3000 UAE dirhams — approximately $817. However, this is not a cash payment but a set of tourist offers. The package may include free or discounted hotel accommodation, restaurant discounts, tickets to attractions, and other benefits.

One resident can receive a maximum of three bonus packages. Invitations are allowed only for people who are not UAE residents and who arrive in the country on a tourist visa or are eligible to obtain one upon arrival.

The program will apply to tourists arriving in Dubai from July 20 to October 31, 2026. The received bonuses can be used until December 31, 2026, unless other deadlines are set for specific offers.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", when planning a vacation or tourist trip, it is important not only to choose a route but also to carefully familiarize yourself with the terms of tourist services. This was emphasized by the State Consumer Service, reminding that consumers have the right to safe and quality services as well as to receive reliable information about them.

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