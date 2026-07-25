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Pension for Ukrainian citizens living in Poland: how it is assigned and what documents are needed

11:54, 25 July 2026 216
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To transfer pension payments from Ukraine to the Republic of Poland, Ukrainian citizens must contact the Social Insurance Fund of the Republic of Poland.
Pension for Ukrainian citizens living in Poland: how it is assigned and what documents are needed
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Pension provision for Ukrainian citizens residing in the Republic of Poland is regulated by the bilateral Agreement on Social Security between Ukraine and the Republic of Poland, dated 18 May 2012, as confirmed by the Pension Fund.

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To transfer pension payments from Ukraine to the Republic of Poland, Ukrainian citizens must submit a completed application form (Form ETR-U) to the Social Insurance Fund of the Republic of Poland (ZUS), along with the following documents:

  • Ukrainian citizen’s passport

  • Taxpayer identification number

  • Document confirming residence in Poland (e.g., residence card, identity card, or certificate of granted UKR PESEL status)

  • Certificate from a Polish bank detailing account information (IBAN) in EUR format.

Pension Payments in Poland

Pension payments are made in euros via transfer to the pensioner’s personal account, opened with a bank in the Republic of Poland, on a quarterly basis (during the third month of each quarter), subject to confirmation that the person is alive.

To facilitate this, an annual statement, "Confirmation of the Person Being Alive," must be completed and certified by the social insurance authority of the Republic of Poland, a notary, a diplomatic mission, or a consular office. This statement must be sent to the postal address of the regional Main Department of the Pension Fund no later than 31 December each year.

Failure to submit this statement will result in the suspension of pension transfers from the first quarter of the subsequent year.

The application form is available on the official web portal of the Pension Fund of Ukraine (www.pfu.gov.ua) under the section "Activities" – "Pensions Abroad" – "Forms and Document Samples."

Pension transfers are made in the amount determined by legislation, excluding monthly compensatory payments for individuals who have reached the ages of 70, 75, and 80.

Information regarding pension transfers to the Republic of Poland is sent to the applicant’s address of residence in the Republic of Poland and to the address of ZUS.

Pension Assignment

To assign a pension upon reaching retirement age, based on work experience acquired in Ukraine, individuals must personally apply to the Social Insurance Fund (ZUS) with an application (Form PL-UA 7), attaching the following necessary documents:

  • Ukrainian citizen’s passport

  • Taxpayer identification number

  • Employment record book (original) and other documents confirming insurance experience (e.g., full-time education diploma, military ID)

  • Certificate of salary for any 60 consecutive months prior to 1 July 2000 (optional, or if work experience after this date is less than 60 months).

For the purpose of determining eligibility for an old-age pension, periods of work in another country are included in the insurance experience, provided that these periods do not overlap.

 

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