When a Passport Is Considered Damaged and Subject to Exchange: There Are Four Cases

Passport exchange is carried out if the passport is unsuitable for further use.

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The Migration Service has issued a reminder regarding the circumstances under which a Ukrainian citizen’s passport is deemed damaged and must be exchanged.

A passport exchange is required if the document is unfit for continued use due to any of the following conditions:

The passport or its photograph is damaged or has missing parts, preventing visual identification of the bearer or the legibility of key details such as surname, first name, patronymic, date and place of birth, issuing authority, official’s signature, and date of issue.

The passport’s perforated series and number are damaged, making it impossible to ascertain the passport details.

The passport contains unauthorised corrections, including alterations to personal data, authority names, stamps, or seals.

An ID card-format passport has damage that obstructs readability or if there have been changes made to the information stored on its contactless electronic carrier.

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