Change of First Name, Last Name, and Patronymic: Required Documents and Actions After the Change

From the age of 16, a citizen of Ukraine has the right to change their last name, first name, and patronymic at their own discretion.

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Every citizen of Ukraine has the right to change their first name, surname, and patronymic. This right is enshrined in legislation, and the process is clear and straightforward, as highlighted by the Department of State Registration.

At what age can you change your first name, surname, or patronymic?

From 14 years old: A Ukrainian citizen may change their surname, first name, and patronymic with the consent of their parents (or one parent if the other is deceased, deprived of parental rights, declared incapacitated, etc.) or guardian.

From 16 years old: A Ukrainian citizen may change their surname, first name, and patronymic at their own discretion.

To arrange a name change, you should contact any department of the state registration of civil status acts. (This rule applies during martial law.)

What documents do you need?

Passport of a citizen of Ukraine (or ID card). Personal birth certificate. Marriage certificate or divorce certificate (if you are, or were, married). Birth certificates of children (if you have minor children). Certificates of previous changes of first name, surname, or patronymic (if applicable). Photograph (3x4 cm).

The application for a name change is completed directly at the department of state registration of civil status acts and must be accompanied by a receipt for payment of the state fee, which amounts to:

First change: UAH 5.10

Each subsequent change: UAH 51.00

Consideration of the name change application:

The application for a name change is considered by the department of state registration of civil status acts within three months from the date of submission.

This period may be extended by no more than three months if there are valid reasons. During this time, law enforcement agencies conduct a check to ensure the applicant is not wanted, under investigation, or similar.

Once the verification is complete, the law enforcement agency decides whether to permit or deny the name change and sends this decision to the department of state registration of civil status acts. If the decision is positive, the department sends the applicant a notification of permission to change the name. Within three months of receiving this permission, the applicant must contact the department of state registration of civil status acts to formalise the name change and receive the corresponding certificate.

Necessary actions after changing your name:

Obtaining a certificate of name change is only the first step. After registering the name change, you will need to replace the following:

Passport of a citizen of Ukraine (within 1 month)

International passport

Taxpayer identification number (RNOKPP)

Driver’s licence

Changing your name does not obligate you to make changes to other civil status records. To confirm these changes, the applicant will be issued a certificate of name change. Educational documents (diplomas, certificates) do not require replacement.

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