Hostages of Macroeconomics: The NBU Does Not Plan a Quick Increase in Limits for Ukrainians Abroad

In response to a request from the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," the NBU stated that easing currency restrictions for Ukrainians abroad depends on the IMF and macroeconomic indicators, not on prices in the EU.

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Ukraine’s financial system continues to operate under the regime established in the first days of the full-scale invasion by Resolution No. 18. For millions of Ukrainians who are forced to stay abroad but remain active participants in Ukraine’s economy — working for domestic companies and paying taxes as individual entrepreneurs — the current currency limits have become a real financial barrier.

In 2026, prices in the Eurozone have risen so much that the restrictions set four years ago at 100,000 hryvnias per month often do not cover even the basic needs of a family. The editorial office of the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" addressed the NBU with a request to provide clarifications regarding the possibility of increasing limits on cash withdrawals and cashless payments for individuals staying abroad. Additionally, the issue of differentiating limits to allow payments for housing rent or medical services beyond the general limit was raised.

The regulator’s response makes it clear: the National Bank sees the problem but is in no hurry to solve it. In its reply, the NBU emphasizes that currency liberalization remains a priority, and gradual easing of restrictions is taking place according to the roadmap for the gradual relaxation of currency restrictions. The key news is that the NBU is currently discussing with IMF experts the modality of a liberalization package specifically for 2026.

From a legal point of view, this can be interpreted as a positive signal; however, the regulator immediately notes that details will be disclosed only after decisions are made, and the steps themselves depend not on dates but on "macroeconomic prerequisites" (inflation, reserve levels, financial stability).

What the NBU offers right now

Instead of increasing the 100,000 UAH limit for payments with hryvnia cards, the NBU reminded about existing opportunities that users often ignore.

SWIFT payments for treatment

These operations are allowed without any amount restrictions. This includes not only the operation itself but also consultations, tests, inpatient nutrition, and prosthetics. This is a real solution for those who need medical assistance, as it allows contracts with medical institutions with installment payments.

SWIFT payments are also proposed for purchasing foreign currency to accumulate it in a bank account in Ukraine for subsequent transfers to medical institutions in foreign countries for treatment (subject to certain conditions for such operations).

Such purchases are allowed for the individual who needs treatment, their relatives, or a charitable foundation collecting funds for the treatment of this individual, with the purpose of accumulating funds in foreign currency in a bank account in Ukraine for subsequent transfers to foreign medical institutions for treatment, including payment of related additional expenses connected with the treatment process.

Housing rent: hidden limit of 500,000 UAH

The NBU points out that although direct SWIFT transfers for rent are not provided, citizens can make payments within a limit of up to 500,000 hryvnias (equivalent) per calendar month from all of the client’s foreign currency accounts for operations using the merchant category code 6513 (Visa MPS "Real Estate Agents and Managers" and MasterCard MPS "Real Estate Agents and Managers: Rent").

This half-million limit applies only to accounts opened in foreign currency. For Ukrainians who receive income in hryvnias on hryvnia cards, the general limit of 100,000 UAH per month remains in effect. To use the larger limit, a citizen must first purchase foreign currency, which is limited to 50,000 UAH per month in cashless form without supporting documents.

Foreign currency purchase

As noted by the NBU, all individuals, including those outside Ukraine, have the right to remotely purchase cashless foreign currency up to an amount not exceeding 50,000 hryvnias (equivalent) per month at one bank without supporting documents.

Additionally, it is possible to purchase cashless foreign currency up to an equivalent of 200,000 UAH per month for placement in a bank deposit. However, the term of such a deposit must be at least three months without the right of early termination. After the deposit term expires, individuals can use the purchased foreign currency.

Issues of individual entrepreneurs and remote workers

The editorial inquiry emphasized that outdated limits encourage Ukrainians to transfer income to foreign banks, leading to a loss of Ukraine’s tax base. The NBU in its response effectively avoided this issue, providing no direct answer regarding the possibility of introducing differentiated limits for Ukrainian tax residents. This indicates that the National Bank currently prioritizes preserving gold and currency reserves over issues of tax loyalty of citizens abroad.

Is there a way out of the "currency trap"?

Analyzing the NBU’s response in relation to the real market needs, the following conclusions can be drawn.

The regulator provided arguments about macroeconomic stability and cooperation with the IMF, avoiding specifics regarding raising the 12,500 UAH weekly cash withdrawal limit and the 100,000 UAH monthly payment limit. No direct answer was given on the question of differentiating limits with supporting documents for housing rent, which was a major headache for most citizens abroad.

The National Bank separated payment channels. The path for treatment is open via SWIFT. For housing rent, it is proposed to use foreign currency cards with a limit of 500,000 UAH. This is effectively advice: use the mechanism of purchasing currency up to 50,000 UAH per month or currency deposits up to 200,000 UAH to accumulate funds in foreign currency accounts, where payment limits for services are significantly higher.

One should not expect an instant "miracle." The National Bank indicates that the list of liberalization measures will expand only with a reduction in macroeconomic risks. However, the very fact of discussing the package for 2026 with the IMF gives hope that under pressure from the public and business, limits will still be adjusted according to the inflation realities of the EU.

Author: Volodymyr Pravo

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