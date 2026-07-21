Farmers will be refunded up to 40% of the cost of equipment: the government updated the compensation program

The Ministry of Economy also confirmed 13,680 product names from 147 manufacturers who previously participated in the program.

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Ukrainian farmers have gained more opportunities to purchase new equipment under the state compensation program. The government has expanded the list of equipment eligible for partial cost reimbursement.

As reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, after the program update, the list now includes 15,624 units of machinery and equipment from 172 Ukrainian manufacturers. This is the largest expansion of the program since its launch.

The program update increases the choice of equipment for farmers and creates additional opportunities for Ukrainian machine builders.

Another 25 new enterprises have joined the program. The total number of available equipment items has increased by almost 2,000 positions. At the same time, the list still includes 147 manufacturers who previously participated in the program. For them, more than 13.6 thousand names of machinery and equipment were confirmed.

Also, 48 manufacturers expanded their assortment and added 994 new equipment models. The most novelties were presented by:

Karlivka Machine-Building Plant — 353 models;

"AGRO PROM SPHERE" — 106;

"OLIS" — 73;

"Agromash-Kalyna" — 70;

"AGROKUB" — 43;

"Profi Stan" — 37.

The compensation program applies to equipment where the share of Ukrainian materials and components is at least 60%. For certain types of equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, and grain carriers, additional requirements apply.

To receive compensation, farmers need to:

choose equipment from the official list of the Ministry of Economy;

purchase it from the manufacturer or an official dealer;

submit an application through one of the authorized banks.

Separate conditions are provided for farms in frontline regions. If 80% or more of the enterprise’s land is located in combat zones, the state will compensate 40% of the cost of Ukrainian equipment.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the government is developing a compensation mechanism for farmers who lost their crops due to hostilities in frontline communities. This concerns farmers whose crops were destroyed or cannot be harvested due to the security situation within a 50-kilometer zone from the line of hostilities or the state border with the aggressor country. The necessary funding is planned to be provided in the State Budget for 2027, with payments to begin in the first quarter of next year.