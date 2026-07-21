Veterans were offered to be allowed to carry short-barreled weapons: will they receive such a right

The initiative proposed granting veterans the right to short-barreled weapons for self-defense, but it lacked support.

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In Ukraine, it was proposed to grant war veterans the right to purchase, store, and carry short-barreled firearms for self-defense. The idea was that people with combat experience who participated in the defense of the state would receive additional opportunities to protect themselves after returning from the war. However, this initiative did not receive the necessary public support.

Who was offered the right to carry short-barreled weapons

The author of the petition to the Cabinet of Ministers proposed granting the right to purchase, store, and carry short-barreled firearms to veterans of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, and other military formations involved in repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and performing defense and law enforcement functions.

It was envisaged that this right could be exercised only after passing the general check established for weapon owners or an additional special check.

Why veterans were to be granted additional self-defense rights

The author of the appeal noted that veterans have the necessary experience in handling weapons gained during service.

He also emphasized that many military personnel return from war with injuries and other consequences of combat, which sometimes prevents them from standing up for themselves or avoiding attacks. In his opinion, people who have sacrificed their health for the state should have additional rights to protect their own life and health.

Why the government will not consider this proposal

As of July 21, petition No. 41/009702-26ep had gathered 11.5 thousand votes out of the 25 thousand required for consideration.

Because the appeal did not reach the established support threshold, the government is not obliged to consider the proposed changes.

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