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In Rivne Region, Displaced Persons Were Left Without Assistance Due to a Pension Fund Error

16:32, 21 July 2026 98
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30 internally displaced persons who lived in a geriatric boarding house in Rivne region were left without state payments.
In Rivne Region, Displaced Persons Were Left Without Assistance Due to a Pension Fund Error
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Due to a decision by the territorial body of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, 30 internally displaced persons who lived in a geriatric boarding house in Rivne region were left without state payments. This was reported by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

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According to him, the reason for the refusal was the formal application of legislative norms regarding persons who are on full state support.

Dmytro Lubinets reported that during the inspection it was established that the territorial body of the Pension Fund unjustifiably applied restrictions to these people that are intended for persons on full state support. At the same time, they were placed in the geriatric boarding house only after they became internally displaced persons due to the war.

"The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine confirmed: internally displaced persons who were placed in geriatric boarding houses or other social protection institutions after evacuation do not lose the right to accommodation assistance solely on this basis," the ombudsman noted.

Due to the identified violations, the ombudsman submitted a proposal to the head of the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Rivne region.

As a result, the rights of 30 residents of the Zdolbuniv geriatric boarding house were restored — they were granted accommodation assistance for internally displaced persons.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, a similar situation arose in the Kirovohrad region, where, according to his data, violations affected 102 people. Measures are currently being taken regarding this case as well.

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