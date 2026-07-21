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One of the EU countries cancels free education for new Ukrainian students

16:14, 21 July 2026 250
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Changes are also being prepared for Ukrainian students who became participants in the program in the 2025/2026 academic year and continue to pursue a bachelor's degree.
One of the EU countries cancels free education for new Ukrainian students
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The Government of Ireland has decided to stop accepting new Ukrainian applicants with temporary protection status into preferential higher education fee programs. The changes will take effect from the 2026/2027 academic year.

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New rules stipulate that Ukrainians enrolling in new bachelor’s courses, postgraduate education, or other higher education programs in the 2026/2027 academic year will no longer be able to use special support programs for beneficiaries of temporary protection.

In particular, new applicants will lose access to the temporary tuition support scheme, scholarships for beneficiaries of temporary protection (BoTP), as well as PLC scholarships.

At the same time, the changes will not affect all Ukrainian students who are already studying. For those who started their studies in the 2025/2026 academic year and continue to pursue a bachelor’s degree, preferential conditions may be retained.

Specifically:

  • support will remain for students who were granted temporary protection status less than three years before the start of the 2026/2027 academic year;
  • if the status was obtained more than three years ago, the BoTP scholarship will be canceled, but students will be able to apply for participation in the Temporary Tuition Support Scheme.

To continue participation in the programs, Ukrainian students will need to provide an updated document confirming temporary protection status, as well as proof of residence in Ireland.

Despite the cancellation of certain benefits for Ukrainians, the possibility of free or partially paid education will remain. Students will be able to apply for nationwide support programs — the Free Fees Initiative and SUSI (Student Universal Support Ireland).

These programs operate under general rules for all applicants. When reviewing documents, the duration of legal residence in Ireland, family income level, and compliance with other requirements will be taken into account.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", from July 1 in Germany, Ukrainian refugees, as well as the unemployed, instead of social assistance for citizens (Bürgergeld), will receive so-called basic income (Grundsicherung). New rules provide changes in the procedure for payments to able-bodied but long-term unemployed residents of the country.

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