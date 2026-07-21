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Kyiv will not introduce a tariff of almost 90 UAH per cubic meter of water – Kyiv City State Administration

11:28, 21 July 2026 106
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At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration clarified that for an average family, the water bill will increase by 200–300 UAH depending on consumption volumes.
Kyiv will not introduce a tariff of almost 90 UAH per cubic meter of water – Kyiv City State Administration
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Kyiv does not plan to introduce a tariff for centralized water supply and sewage services amounting to almost 90 UAH per cubic meter.

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As indicated by the Kyiv City State Administration, this is an economically justified tariff calculated by PJSC "AK "Kyivvodokanal", however, the city did not approve such a tariff.

For Kyiv residents, the cost of centralized water supply and sewage services will be 63.79 UAH per cubic meter.

The corresponding tariff was approved by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities back in 2024.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration clarified that for an average family, the water bill will increase by 200–300 UAH depending on consumption volumes.

"Thus, considering the average cold water consumption in Kyiv, for a family of three, the water bill will increase by 200–300 UAH," the Kyiv City State Administration stated.

Recall that "Kyivvodokanal" submitted to the city authorities calculations of a new tariff, which provided for the cost of water supply and sewage services at the level of 88.90 UAH per cubic meter.

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