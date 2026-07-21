  1. In Ukraine

The Constitutional Court recognized the absence of the right to appeal the refusal to return temporarily seized property as unconstitutional

14:02, 21 July 2026 405
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the absence of the right to appeal the ruling of the investigating judge refusing to satisfy a complaint about the non-return of temporarily seized property.
The Constitutional Court recognized the absence of the right to appeal the refusal to return temporarily seized property as unconstitutional
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Constitutional Court reports that on July 21, the Second Senate at a plenary session considered the case and adopted Decision No. 8-r(II)/2026 on the constitutional complaint of Serhii Volodymyrovych Hudirenko regarding the compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine (constitutionality) of part three of article 307, parts one and two of article 309 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The judge-rapporteur in the case was Oleh Pervomaiskyi.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to part three of article 307 of the Code, "the ruling of the investigating judge following the consideration of a complaint against the decision, action, or inaction of the investigator, inquirer, or prosecutor cannot be appealed, except for rulings refusing to satisfy a complaint against the decision to close criminal proceedings, a complaint against the refusal of the investigator or prosecutor to satisfy a motion to close criminal proceedings on grounds specified in paragraph 9-1 of part one of article 284 of this Code, the cancellation of a notice of suspicion, and refusal to satisfy a complaint against the notice of suspicion."

Article 309 of the Code defines the rulings of the investigating judge that may be appealed during the pre-trial investigation, in particular establishing the list of such rulings (part one), and also states that "during the pre-trial investigation, rulings of the investigating judge refusing to satisfy a complaint against the decision to close criminal proceedings or the decision of the investigator or prosecutor refusing to satisfy a motion to close criminal proceedings on the basis of paragraph 9-1 of part one of article 284 of this Code, the cancellation of a notice of suspicion, refusal to satisfy a complaint against the notice of suspicion, return of a complaint against the decision, action, or inaction of the investigator or prosecutor, or refusal to open proceedings on it may also be appealed in appellate order" (part two).

Having examined the issues raised in the constitutional complaint, the Court found parts three of article 307 and parts one and two of article 309 of the Code unconstitutional to the extent that they do not provide the right to appeal during the pre-trial investigation the ruling of the investigating judge refusing to satisfy a complaint regarding the inaction of the investigator or prosecutor related to the non-return of temporarily seized property in accordance with the requirements of article 169 of the Code.

Parts three of article 307 and parts one and two of article 309 of the Code, recognized as unconstitutional in this respect, shall cease to be effective from the day this Decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine is adopted.

The full text of the decision and its summary will be published later by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper".

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 9k
The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

17:38, 20 July 2026 5k
A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

16:15, 19 July 2026 10k
Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 18k
Does the Gas Distribution System Operator Have the Right to Disconnect Gas During a Debt Dispute: Court Decision

Does the Gas Distribution System Operator Have the Right to Disconnect Gas During a Debt Dispute: Court Decision

19:40, 20 July 2026 4k
Service member did not appear at the unit and worked at a tire service: court imposed punishment

Service member did not appear at the unit and worked at a tire service: court imposed punishment

19:54, 20 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Council of Judges of Ukraine Supported the Conclusion on the Non-Application of Article 42 of the Budget Law to Judges

The Council of Judges of Ukraine supported the conclusion regarding the practical application of Article 42 of the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" concerning judges and unanimously adopted the relevant decision.

Odessa Court of Appeal to Receive Four New Judges: Whom the High Council of Justice Supported

The High Council of Justice supported the appointment of judges to the Odessa Court of Appeal.

The Council of Judges of Ukraine will appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers due to non-compliance with the law on judicial remuneration

The Council of Judges announced a critical situation regarding the payment of judicial remuneration and is preparing a new appeal to the government.

Serhiy Koretskyi, Prime Minister of Ukraine: Biography and Career Path

Serhiy Koretskyi — a career outside major politics: from the first steps as a security guard to leading the WOG network, Ukrnafta, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, and later the Cabinet of Ministers.

One soldier — one vehicle: is it possible to keep humanitarian transport after discharge and what happens if it is sold

Humanitarian vehicles for the military: reasons for registration cancellation and opening of criminal proceedings.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]