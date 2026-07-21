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Instead of the IDP certificate, there will be a digital extract: a new law on the rights of displaced persons has been signed

14:09, 21 July 2026 363
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Volodymyr Zelensky signed law 4924-IX, which updates the legislation on the protection of IDPs.
Instead of the IDP certificate, there will be a digital extract: a new law on the rights of displaced persons has been signed
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President Volodymyr Zelensky signed law No. 4924-IX, which comprehensively updates the legislation on the protection of internally displaced persons and harmonizes it with international standards.

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The document introduces a digital extract from the database instead of the IDP certificate, simplifies the appointment of pensions and social benefits, recognizes displaced persons as full members of communities, and guarantees support at all stages — from evacuation to recovery and reintegration.

This concerns draft law 12301.

The law comes into force three months after its official publication.

The current Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Rights and Freedoms of Internally Displaced Persons" No. 1706-VII shall cease to be effective simultaneously with the entry into force of the new law.

Main provisions of the adopted law

The new law, in particular, provides for:

  • establishing basic guarantees of state support for internally displaced persons at all stages — during adaptation, integration, return to the previous place of residence, and reintegration;
  • guaranteeing the right to pension provision on general terms.

The document stipulates that for persons registered as internally displaced, the conditions for appointment, payment, recalculation, or transfer to another pension cannot include additional or different requirements and procedures from the general order that limit the exercise or narrow the content of their right to a pension;

  • introduction of an electronic cabinet for internally displaced persons, through which, among other things, the assessment of IDPs' needs, the level of their satisfaction, and integration at the new place of residence will be carried out;
  • expansion of state support in providing housing through general housing legislation mechanisms and special tools provided for internally displaced persons.

It is envisaged that for categories of IDPs defined by the government, residence in temporary housing cannot be limited by the terms of free temporary residence during martial law or a state of emergency and for six months after their termination or cancellation;

  • legislative regulation of the status of temporary accommodation places, which may be arranged in modular towns, dormitories, hotels, and other suitable premises and their parts used or that can be used for temporary placement;
  • definition at the law level of the main tasks and functions of the central executive body that will form and implement state policy in the field of ensuring the rights and freedoms of internally displaced persons.

This approach is intended to guarantee the priority of protecting the rights of IDPs regardless of possible personnel or structural changes in the government.

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