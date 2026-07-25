Venezuela Withdraws from the International Criminal Court

Venezuela views the ICC's activities as a "manifestation of clear geographical bias."

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Venezuela has decided to withdraw from the International Criminal Court. This was announced by the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia.

"On behalf of the current president, Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela has informed UN Secretary-General António Guterres of its firm and unconditional decision to denounce the Rome Statute and initiate the process of final withdrawal from the ICC in accordance with Article 127," the Venezuelan Foreign Minister stated on his social media page X.

According to Plasencia, "Venezuela views the ICC’s activities as a manifestation of clear geographical bias" and believes that the court has disproportionately focused its work on African and Latin American countries, to the detriment of Global South countries.

He added that such a practice indicates that "the international justice system is far from fair and is used as a tool to deepen inequalities among peoples, ignoring their right to self-determination and sovereignty."

"We reaffirm our commitment to true justice that respects sovereignty and the right of peoples to self-determination," the Venezuelan minister added.

Venezuela signed the Rome Statute, the founding document of the ICC, in 1998 and ratified it in 2000.

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