Will the Lukianivska Metro Station Be Renamed After Russian Attacks: What Was Decided

Two petitions to rename the Lukianivska metro station in Kyiv did not receive enough support for consideration.

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Following repeated Russian attacks on Lukianivka and damage to the metro station in Kyiv, residents proposed renaming "Lukianivska" station to "Lukianivska Fortress."

Petition No. 14257 stated that since the start of the full-scale war, the station has repeatedly come under enemy fire and sustained damage. Despite the attacks, it continues to operate, providing transport and serving as a reliable shelter for thousands during air-raid alerts.

The author of the initiative believes that the name "Lukianivska Fortress" should symbolise the capital’s resilience and serve as a reminder of Kyiv residents' steadfastness during the war.

The appeal also emphasised that renaming could commemorate wartime events, honour metro workers and rescuers who address the aftermath of Russian strikes, and establish the station as one of Kyiv’s symbols of resistance.

However, the petition posted on the Kyiv City Council website did not gather the required number of votes and will not be considered.

It should be noted that another petition on the Kyiv City Council website proposes renaming "Lukianivska" station to "Invincible," but it also failed to receive enough votes for consideration.

The "Lukianivska" station is the 38th station of the Kyiv Metro and is located on the Syretsko-Pecherska line. It was named after the historical area of Lukianivka, where it is situated.

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