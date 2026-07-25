Oleksandr Usyk Revealed Whether He Will Run for President

Oleksandr Usyk also talked about his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington.

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Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has announced that he will not be participating in Ukraine’s presidential elections. The 39-year-old boxer decided to refute recent rumours.

During an interview with journalists from FC "Polissya’s" YouTube channel, Usyk was asked about his recent meeting with former US President Donald Trump, as well as his political prospects.

According to Usyk, their discussion covered boxing, legendary athletes from the 1960s–1970s, and the current generation of heavyweights. He also mentioned that, during his conversation with Trump, he light-heartedly remarked that 'size does not have decisive significance'.

During the interview, the boxer was reminded of a survey indicating that 6% of Ukrainians would be prepared to vote for him if he chose to run for president.

In response, Usyk stated: "If I had such an idea, I think more people would vote for me. But I will not run for president of Ukraine."

It should be recalled that in May, Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Rico Verhoeven. In June, Usyk announced that he was relinquishing his championship belts but was preparing for one more fight.

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